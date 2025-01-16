Trident Seals Chevron Buy, TotalEnergies Swap in Congo-Brazzaville

Trident Energy completed a suite of transactions involving the acquisition of Chevron's subsidiary in the Republic of the Congo and a swap with TotalEnergies covering several fields in the country.

Trident Energy has announced the completion of a suite of transactions involving the acquisition of Chevron Overseas (Congo) Ltd. and a swap with TotalEnergies SE covering several fields in the Republic of the Congo.

With the sale of its local subsidiary, United States energy giant Chevron Corp. transferred its 31.5 percent non-operating stakes in the Moho-Bilondo block and the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields, as well as a 15.75 percent operating stake in the Lianzi field, to London-based Trident Energy.

Trident Energy also obtained TotalEnergies’ operating 53.5 percent stakes in Nkossa and Nsoko II, raising its ownership in the two fields to 85 percent. State-owned Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo (SNPC) has the remaining 15 percent.

In exchange the French energy major acquired an additional 10 percent stake in the Moho-Bilondo block, which consists of the Moho-Bilondo field and the Moho Nord field. Operator TotalEnergies now holds a 63.5 percent stake in the license. Trident Energy has 21.5 percent. SNPC owns the remaining 15 percent.

Trident Energy expects the new acquisitions to add about 30,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to its production.

In the Moho-Bilondo block, Moho Nord is producing with a capacity of 140,000 bopd, according to information on TotalEnergies’ website.

Meanwhile the mature fields Nkossa and Nsoko II, located 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) off the coast, have a combined average output of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, according to TotalEnergies.

The transactions are “significant” for Trident Energy, “which has proven expertise in extending field life and unlocking production from mid-life assets as demonstrated by their takeovers in Brazil and Equatorial Guinea”, Trident Energy said in an online statement announcing completion.

Trident Energy chief executive Jean-Michel Jacoulot said, “We look forward to working with TotalEnergies Congo, the SNPC and the Congolese government to generate further value to the assets”.

In TotalEnergies’ announcement of its side of the transactions April 24, 2024, senior vice president for exploration and production in Africa Mike Sangster said, “With these transactions, TotalEnergies continues to dynamically manage its portfolio”.

“In line with our strategy, we focus on low-cost, low-emission assets, and leverage our deep offshore expertise”, Sangster said then.

“As a long-term partner of the Republic of Congo, TotalEnergies remains fully committed to the country through our increased stake and operatorship in Moho field, and is preparing for the drilling of an exploration well on the Marine XX license before summer 2024”.

