Tributes Pour in for Sir Ian Wood

Tributes have poured in for Sir Ian Wood following news that the Aberdeen-based businessman has passed away.

Tributes have poured in for Sir Ian Wood following news that the Aberdeen-based businessman has passed away.

David Whitehouse, Chief Executive of industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said, “we are very sad to hear of the passing of Sir Ian Wood”.

“He was one of the defining figures of the North Sea oil and gas industry who transformed his family’s fishing business into a global engineering player as well as establishing Scotland as a world-renowned center of energy expertise,” he added.

“Commissioned by the Secretary of State for Energy, Ed Davey, to lead the independent Wood Review in 2013, Sir Ian Wood evaluated the regulation and stewardship of the UK Continental Shelf, challenging industry and government to think differently about collaboration, stewardship and maximizing the value of the UK’s offshore resources,” he continued.

Whitehouse highlighted that the review led to the creation of “an arm’s length regulatory body”, which was known as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA). This body has now changed its name to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

“The offshore energy sector we know today would be very different without Sir Ian’s vision, leadership and persistence,” Whitehouse said.

“He was always supportive of me in my role, and I appreciated his guidance and kindness. On behalf of Offshore Energies UK, I pay tribute to a remarkable leader whose legacy will endure for generations,” he added.

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“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues at this sad time,” he went on to state.

In a statement posted on its social media, Wood said, “we are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Ian Wood”.

“Sir Ian’s vision, drive and determination built an extraordinary company with a strong sense of purpose and a deep belief in its people - qualities that have endured across generations,” the company added.

“For all of us at Wood, there is a profound sense of pride in the company Sir Ian created and the legacy he leaves behind. We will carry that legacy with us, honoring the values and spirit on which Sir Ian founded the company,” it noted.

“Our thoughts are with Sir Ian's family and all those who knew him,” Wood stated.

Michael Shanks, Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said in a statement posted on his X page, “very sorry to hear of Sir Ian Wood’s passing”.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with him a number of times and always valued his experience. Over decades he built a legacy in engineering, oil and gas and in recent decades philanthropy around the world, always with Aberdeen at heart,” he added.

“So much of the foundation of the energy industry in Aberdeen and across the UK were built by Sir Ian. He was good enough to give a new Energy Minister some advice when I met him at the 60th anniversary of the first license being issued in the North Sea - and I'll treasure that,” he continued.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues and the wider industry who knew him so well,” he went on to state.

John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland and SNP Leader, said in a statement posted on his X page, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Sir Ian Wood”.

“Through business, philanthropy and his deep commitment to Aberdeen and the North East, he helped shape Scotland’s economy and improve countless lives. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time,” he added.

In a statement posted on the official X account of the UK Government’s Scotland Office, Douglas Alexander, Secretary of State for Scotland, said, “Sir Ian Wood was one of Scotland’s finest sons”.

“Ian was a giant of Scottish business, philanthropy, and society. A proud son of Aberdeen, he was a tireless advocate for the Granite City and its people,” he added.

“Personally, it was a privilege to be able to know him, work with him on his philanthropic endeavors, and like so many Scots, I mourn his passing,” he continued.

“My thoughts today are with Lady Helen, Nicholas, Graham, Garreth, and the whole family for whom his loss will be most keenly felt,” he said.

Andrew Bowie, the Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, said in a statement posted on his X page, “my deepest condolences to Lady Helen and the Wood family”.

“Sir Ian was a giant of Scotland’s public life for decades and our paths crossed on many occasions, on public platforms and in meetings on how to deliver for the North East”, he added.

“His living legacy has touched the lives of thousands of people around the world. He was a fantastic employer and poured his being into the communities he helped create, globally,” he continued.

“Sir Ian’s influence is in so many things: the Wood Review, the North Sea Transition Authority, the Oil and Gas Institute in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire’s STEM teaching program and the multi-story car park at ARI, Opportunity North East and so much more,” he said.

“The Wood Foundation’s work in east Africa transforms communities through teaching enterprise and self sufficiency,” he noted.

“He was very proud to be from the North East and we are all very proud of his achievements,” he concluded.

Stephen Kerr, Scottish Conservative & Unionist MSP for Mid Scotland & Fife, said in a statement posted on his X page, “Scotland has lost one of its great industrial leaders”.

“Sir Ian Wood combined entrepreneurial success with a deep commitment to public service and philanthropy. His belief in Aberdeen, in Scotland and in the people who build our prosperity never wavered. A life of extraordinary achievement. May he rest in peace,” he added.

Robert Gordon University stated on its X page that “the RGU community is deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Ian Wood, whose influence on both the University and the wider Aberdeen and North East community was profound”.

The University of Aberdeen noted on its X page that it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Ian Wood”.

“A pioneering entrepreneur, philanthropist and tireless champion of the North-east of Scotland, Sir Ian dedicated his life to creating opportunities for others. A proud double graduate of the University, he remained a steadfast supporter of his alma mater throughout his life,” it added.

“Initiatives including The Wood Foundation’s student internship opportunities reflected Sir Ian's deep belief in the potential of young people and the power of education, experience and entrepreneurship to transform lives,” it said.

“His legacy will be felt for generations through the people, organizations and initiatives he inspired and supported around the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who worked with him,” it went on to state.

Aberdeen FC also posted a tribute to Wood in a statement posted on its X page.

“Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Ian Wood CBE, one of the North East’s most influential and respected figures,” it said.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com