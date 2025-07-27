Trendsetter Bags Contract from Major US Gulf Operator

Trendsetter said the contract represents a major milestone as it comes shortly after the company expanded into the subsea tree market.

Trendsetter Engineering Inc. has secured a contract to deliver four 15K horizontal subsea tree systems, associated tooling and installation services to a major Gulf of America operator. Trendsetter said in a media release that the contract represents a major milestone as it comes shortly after the company expanded into the subsea tree market.

"Trendsetter has developed a strong working relationship across our SPS and Intervention business lines with this client", Tony Matson, senior vice president of projects at Trendsetter Engineering, said. "We are proud to expand that partnership to include the supply of subsea trees”.

The recent purchase of the Innovex subsea tree product line and its existing installations has expanded Trendsetter’s capabilities in subsea production systems, covering the entire production flow-path from the subsea tree to the riser system linked to the host production facility, the company said.

Trendsetter acquired the Innovex subsea tree product line, including both vertical and horizontal tree technologies, at the start of July 2025. The acquisition has allowed the company to introduce a new generation of 10K, 15K, and 20K subsea trees to the market.

Trendsetter added that it aims to provide customized subsea project solutions led by customer needs to enhance their ability to extract oil and gas consistently.

At the beginning of this month, the company obtained a contract from BW Energy in Brazil for the Golfinho boost project. Trendsetter said that its scope involves the engineering, production, and delivery of various subsea structures for the seabed boosting systems, multiple Trendsetter Connection Systems, Umbilical Termination Assemblies, flying leads, and custom ROV tooling.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com