Trenchless Project Pro Joins Kleinfelder

Trenchless technology specialist Dennis Doherty has joined Kleinfelder as a senior principal professional, the engineering, construction management, design and environmental professional services firm reported Tuesday.

Doherty will provide technical expertise and drive advancement and integration of leading-edge trenchless technologies on oil and gas, utility, water/wastewater and municipal infrastructure projects, Kleinfelder noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We’re thrilled to add such a highly respected professional to Kleinfelder’s reputable trenchless team,” remarked Romeo Shiplee, the firm’s principal trenchless technology engineer. “With specialized expertise in trenchless technologies, he will elevate our staff to an even higher level of excellence as he imparts his knowledge to Kleinfelder’s next generation of technical leaders.”

Kleinfelder stated that Doherty’s industry experience spans four decades, focusing for the past 30 years primarily on design, construction and management of underground infrastructure by applying trenchless technologies such as pipe bursting, microtunneling, auger boring, pipe jacking, pilot tube method and horizontal directional drilling. His projects have included environmentally sensitive sites, congested urban areas, river/body-of-water crossings and sites with challenging terrains, added the firm.

“Dennis’ knowledge and experience with trenchless technologies strengthens our market position in the East and across the U.S.,” commented Thomas Rodriguez, director of Kleinfelder’s East Division. “Kleinfelder is actively investing and growing in this market, and Dennis will be a great asset to our team.”

A fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Doherty holds a master’s degree in management of projects and programs from Brandeis University and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He is a licensed professional engineer in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Texas and North Carolina.

“I was attracted to Kleinfelder because of their talented and growing trenchless team and their approach to trenchless projects,” stated Doherty. “It aligns with my philosophy that many inherent risks of trenchless projects faced by our clients can be managed during the design process through use of industry accepted standards of care and best practices. I look forward to helping grow and enhance Kleinfelder’s trenchless practices.”

