Trelleborg Repairing Large Diameter FPSO Seals In-Situ
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has found a way to make in-situ repairs to large diameter seals, minimizing downtime and costs coming from maintaining an FPSO swivel stack.
The process begins with the production of a seal in a controlled manufacturing area at one of the Trelleborg Sealing Solutions global facilities. Manufacture of the seal is to the original specification, in its original material; a specially designed tool precisely cuts the seal.
Offshore, onboard the FPSO, personnel from Trelleborg's service team place the new seal, which has been cut in one place, into position.
Using a specialized fully-enclosed welding machine, the two ends of the seal are joined together seamlessly. This enables other swivel stacks to continue production on the FPSO without risk. After completing the welding process, a worker polishes and checks the seal.
"Swivel stacks on FPSOs are large pieces of equipment that are difficult to maintain, with replacement of large diameter seals usually requiring the equipment to be returned to dock. This involves significant downtime and an extremely high cost in lost production," James Simpson, Global Segment Director of Oil, Gas, and Energy at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said.
"Our SealWelding technology enables equipment operators to replace seals in the field without returning to shore while other stacks continue in operation. SealWelding is also a more sustainable option for the environment, as it reduces CO2 emissions that would otherwise be generated by the FPSO needing to sail back to port for repairs," he added.
Also, a control cabinet ensures the smooth running of the process, as well as monitoring and logging of all data. Providing the values from the recorded data are within set parameters, the seal receives a release certificate showing it is ready for operation.
"We are confident that our fully tested and portable system not only makes life for the offshore operator safer and easier but also dramatically improves the bottom line for the oil company," Simpson concluded.
Typically organized into three phases, a SealWelding project starts with a kickoff meeting and site survey, followed by building and validation of equipment and tools, and ends with offshore welding that includes mounting the seal into the swivel.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
