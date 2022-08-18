Trelleborg Puts HPHT Tech On Display At ONS Stavanger
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has put a number of its solutions for high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) environments on display at ONS Stavanger in Stavanger, Norway.
“We are excited to be showcasing our new interactive Variseal Oil & Gas Seal Selector, an online configuration tool that quickly and easily provides customers with standard or custom technical proposal documents and specifications for high-performance seals. Also on show will be our latest XploR S-Seal and XploR FS-Seal spring-energized elastomer seals. These seals are custom-engineered to meet the needs of the oil, gas, and energy industries, to provide maximum extrusion resistance in demanding high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) sealing environments,” said James Simpson, Global Segment Director Oil & Gas and Energy at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.
Trelleborg’s Variseal Oil & Gas Seal Selector allows users to quickly and easily create a standard or custom seal proposal document for use in seal design in oil, gas & energy applications. The platform enables users to view and download the sealing solutions they need, without utilizing multiple engineering resources, saving them time and providing results immediately.
A solution and hardware recommendation are provided based on the user’s inputs, with the option to save the results, send them via email, or download them as a PDF to share information with colleagues. Seal designs or dimensions can be adjusted without the need to repeat the option selection, with instantly revised results.
Trelleborg’s XploR S-Seal and XploR FS-Seal are custom-engineered, spring-energized elastomer seals that combine the benefits of integral support components with the flexibility of an elastomer seal in static applications. Unlike typical O Ring and Back-up ring or T-Seal solutions, these seals are single-piece components, engineered to make installation easier and safer. Being one component, the design removes the need for multiple Back-up Rings that require correct placement in the housing, significantly simplifying installation in closed grooves and in ‘blindly installed’ applications, reducing the likelihood of damage.
During the event, Trelleborg’s experts will be on hand to discuss customer requirements and collaborate to develop solutions for specific applications.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Scottish First Minister to Convene Urgent Energy Summit
- Open Interest In Crude Oil Futures And Options In Decline
- High-Impact Drilling To Rebound In 2022 After Miserable 2021
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Oilfield Services Sector Hitting ESG Goals On Its Way To Net-Zero
- Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe
- Enauta Restarts Atlanta Production After Scheduled Shutdown
- Biden Freeze on Oil and Gas Leases Reinstated
- Trio To Perform FEED For Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
- Energy Industry Opposes Inflation Reduction Act
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022