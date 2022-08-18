Trelleborg Puts HPHT Tech On Display At ONS Stavanger

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has put a number of its solutions for high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) environments on display at ONS Stavanger in Stavanger, Norway.

“We are excited to be showcasing our new interactive Variseal Oil & Gas Seal Selector, an online configuration tool that quickly and easily provides customers with standard or custom technical proposal documents and specifications for high-performance seals. Also on show will be our latest XploR S-Seal and XploR FS-Seal spring-energized elastomer seals. These seals are custom-engineered to meet the needs of the oil, gas, and energy industries, to provide maximum extrusion resistance in demanding high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) sealing environments,” said James Simpson, Global Segment Director Oil & Gas and Energy at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

Trelleborg’s Variseal Oil & Gas Seal Selector allows users to quickly and easily create a standard or custom seal proposal document for use in seal design in oil, gas & energy applications. The platform enables users to view and download the sealing solutions they need, without utilizing multiple engineering resources, saving them time and providing results immediately.

A solution and hardware recommendation are provided based on the user’s inputs, with the option to save the results, send them via email, or download them as a PDF to share information with colleagues. Seal designs or dimensions can be adjusted without the need to repeat the option selection, with instantly revised results.

Trelleborg’s XploR S-Seal and XploR FS-Seal are custom-engineered, spring-energized elastomer seals that combine the benefits of integral support components with the flexibility of an elastomer seal in static applications. Unlike typical O Ring and Back-up ring or T-Seal solutions, these seals are single-piece components, engineered to make installation easier and safer. Being one component, the design removes the need for multiple Back-up Rings that require correct placement in the housing, significantly simplifying installation in closed grooves and in ‘blindly installed’ applications, reducing the likelihood of damage.

During the event, Trelleborg’s experts will be on hand to discuss customer requirements and collaborate to develop solutions for specific applications.

