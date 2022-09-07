Transocean Wins Two Drillship Deals Worth Over $180 Million

Transocean has received two contract awards for one of its drillships to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Transocean said that the rig in question was the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Asgard. According to the company, the contract is for a total of approximately 14 months of work, adding $181 million to the firm backlog.

The first award is a one-well contract with Murphy Oil Corporation at $395,000 per day. The contract is expected to commence late this fall after the rig completes its current contract and a planned out-of-service period. The contract also includes an option for a second well at the same dayrate. The backlog for the firm contract is approximately $20 million.

Data provided by the company’s most recent fleet status report claims that the drillship’s previous employment was with an undisclosed operator in the Gulf of Mexico from June until August 2022 with an identical day rate as the one agreed with Murphy Oil.

The second award, a one-year contract with another operator at $440,000 per day – plus up to $40,000 per day for additional services, is expected to begin in the first half of 2023. This contract also includes three, one-year option periods at mutually agreed dayrates.

Transocean added that the firm backlog associated with the contract is estimated to be around $161 million, excluding any revenue associated with the additional products and services.

As for any recent company news, Transocean secured new long-term contracts about a month ago for two of its ultra-deepwater drillships – the Petrobras 10000 and the Deepwater Conqueror – adding over $1.24 billion to its backlog.

At the time, Transocean said that its backlog in July was $6.2 billion, and with those two latest contract announcements, it is now over $7.4 billion – or around $7.6 billion if we include the deals for the Deepwater Asgard.

