Transocean Targets 40 Percent Reduction In GHG Emissions By 2040
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has decided to commit to reducing operating Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40 percent from 2019 levels by 2030.
Transocean said that this “critical initiative” is consistent with the technical leadership that the company has demonstrated over the years.
The company added that it has “proactively implemented numerous innovations to improve the performance of its rigs, and enhance safety, reliability, operational execution, and efficiency.”
Transocean further stated that it would achieve the reduced emissions intensity target without diminishing its record of safety and operational integrity.
“Globally, almost one billion people lack access to electricity, and all of us desire reliable and affordable sources of energy that help improve our daily lives. As such, we believe that demand for hydrocarbons and, therefore, for Transocean’s assets and services, will remain strong,” said Transocean President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen.
“Our responsibility as the industry leader extends beyond providing superior results for our customers. We must continue to deliver our services in a manner that minimizes our impact on the environment and, in this context, supports the interests of all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors, and for the broader public good,” Thigpen added.
“Currently, nearly all energy used to power Transocean’s global fleet of high-capability drilling rigs is generated through the conversion of diesel fuel to electricity. Therefore, we commit to reducing emissions across our fleet through fuel reductions and other initiatives that can be achieved by developing and implementing new processes and technologies that enable us to optimize our power management capabilities,” he concluded.
Transocean also reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing its assets and expertise in support of its customers’ lower-carbon energy projects including, potentially, carbon capture, and sequestration.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
