Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
Offshore driller Transocean has received contract awards or extensions for five of its drilling rigs. Together, the deals represent around $488 million of firm backlog.
Deepwater Invictus, an ultra-deepwater drillship, was awarded a new three-well contract with an estimated 100-day duration in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an independent operator. The contract contributes an estimated $43 million in backlog and is expected to commence in direct continuation of the rig’s current program.
Data provided in Transocean’s fleet status report claimed that the drillship is currently working for Woodside in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $375,000 per day and the deal is slated to end in March 2023. The rig has been working for Woodside from March 2022 on a day rate of $295,000. Since then, the day rate has been risen several times.
Transocean Barents, a harsh environment semi-submersible, was awarded a new one-well contract with an estimated 110-day duration in the U.K. North Sea with ‘a major operator.’ The contract contributes an estimated $34 million in backlog and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023.
Before this deal, this rig worked for Shell in Norway from January 2022 until October 2022 under a day rate of $282,000.
Additionally, Harbour Energy exercised the third option on its U.K. North Sea contract with Paul B. Loyd, Jr., a harsh environment semi-submersible, for eight P&A wells, adding an estimated $48 million in backlog. The additional term is expected to last 275 days and extends the contract to the third quarter of 2024. The rig has been working with Harbour Energy since December 2022 on a $175,000 dayrate.
In Norway, certain previously disclosed options under the Transocean Norge contract with Wintershall DEA and OMV have now been added to backlog. The incremental term is expected to last 773 days and contribute an estimated $331 million to backlog.
Finally, TotalEnergies exercised a one-well option on its contract with Development Driller III, an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible, working in Suriname. The incremental well is expected to last 90 days and contribute an estimated $32 million in backlog.
The rig’s deal with TotalEnergies in Suriname will start in April under a day rate of $360,000 per day, which would run until June 2023, then the dayrate would increase to $370,000 per day until September 2023.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- BP Completes $4.1Bn Buy Of Biogas Player
- Energy Crisis Will Remain Key Issue in 2023
- USA Electric Grid Narrowly Dodged Huge Collapse During Storm
- USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
- Oil and Gas Expansion Still Solid, Dallas Fed Says
- Africa's $245Bn Planned Gas Investment Poses Stranded Asset Risk
- Several Countries Introduce Covid Testing for Travelers from China
- Petrobras CEO Hands In Resignation. Replacement Already Chosen.
- First LNG Cargo Arrives at Wilhelmshaven
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- Equinor Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Hywind Scotland
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast