Transocean Rig Set For More Work In Gulf Of Mexico
Offshore driller Transocean has won a new deal for one of its drillships with EnVen Energy Corporation, an operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
EnVen Energy said in a statement on Wednesday that it executed a drilling contract with Transocean for the use of the Transocean Discoverer Inspiration, an ultra-deepwater drillship.
EnVen has committed to one firm well with options for two additional wells and expects to take delivery of the drillship early in the third quarter of 2022. The company did not disclose any further details regarding the contract.
“We are excited to again work with Transocean on the Discoverer Inspiration as we continue our infrastructure-led exploration program, consistent with our proactive and disciplined strategy to develop our deepwater portfolio. We have several robust prospects to drill that provide tremendous growth potential,” Steve Weyel, EnVen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated.
EnVen has previously committed itself to the deepwater part of the Gulf of Mexico. Namely, the company increased its stake in the Neptune field in the Gulf of Mexico following a transaction with BHP in May 2020.
As a result, EnVen increased its stake in the field from 30 percent to 65 percent and assumed the role of operator of the field.
As for the rig, Transocean’s most recent fleet status report states that the drillship is currently under contract with Hess – also in the Gulf of Mexico.
The nine-well contract with Hess was awarded in July last year with a day rate of $215,000. The contract started in October 2021 and is scheduled to end in May 2022.
