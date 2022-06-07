Transocean Rig Gets More Work From Equinor

Equinor has awarded the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling rig a firm drilling program consisting of nine wells and options for another two.

Norwegian energy major Equinor has, on behalf of the Haltenbanken West Unit and Halten East licenses, awarded the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling rig a firm drilling program consisting of nine wells and options for another two.

The rig is scheduled to start the drilling campaign in the autumn of 2023 for three production wells for the Haltenbanken West Unit, which is part of the Kristin South area in the Norwegian Sea. The value of the contract is estimated at around $181 million.

Subsequently, six production wells are planned for Halten East, which will be tied into the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea, before considering another two wells on Kristin South. The whole drilling program, including options, is estimated to last for slightly less than two years.

Transocean Spitsbergen already has a framework agreement with continuing options and has been drilling for Equinor continuously since 2019.

“Transocean has over an extensive period demonstrated that they deliver safe and efficient drilling operations for Equinor. We have therefore signed a long-term contract with them for a drilling program for Halten East and Kristin South,” says Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement.

“We are pleased that we have now established predictability for these two operated licenses. Thanks to the framework agreement with Transocean, we had an efficient process for both parties, truly leveraging the effect of our long-term collaboration,” he added.

Transocean Spitsbergen is a 6th generation dual-derrick winterized semi-submersible rig capable of drilling high-pressure/high-temperature formations and is equipped with an automatic drilling control system. The rig is currently being used for well completion on the Snorre field.

The estimated contract value includes drilling services such as casing running, slop treatment, cuttings handling, and two remotely operated vehicles.

It is worth noting that Equinor exercised a one-well option earlier this year in Norway for the Transocean Spitsbergen at $305,000 per day.

