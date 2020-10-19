Transocean Receives NYSE Notice
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) has revealed that it has received a formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of non-compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.
The company said it received the notice because the average closing price of its shares fell below the minimum of $1 per share during a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Transocean, which noted that it intends to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with NYSE’s listing standard, highlighted that the company is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards.
Transocean outlined that in general, the NYSE rules provide a period of six months from the date of a formal notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria. Compliance with the NYSE listing standard can be attained at any time during the six-month cure period if a company’s shares have a closing price of at least $1 per share on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period and an average closing price of at least $1 per share during the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month, the company stated.
During the period of non-compliance, subject to Transocean’s continued compliance with other NYSE listing requirements, the company’s shares will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol ‘RIG’ with an added designation of ‘.BC’, which indicates the shares are below compliance, Transocean confirmed. If the company cannot cure the deficiency within the time period referenced above, the NYSE may initiate procedures to suspend and delist Transocean’s shares.
Transocean emphasized that the current NYSE notification does not impact its ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and that it does not result in a default under any of its material debt agreements.
“Transocean is evaluating all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards, which may include transactions that are subject to approval of Transocean’s shareholders,” Transocean said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone.
“In such a case, Transocean would have until its next annual meeting of shareholders to obtain shareholder approval for such action, notwithstanding the six-month cure period referenced above,” Transocean added.
“Transocean would be required to implement the action promptly after receiving shareholder approval, and the minimum share price requirement will be deemed cured if the price promptly exceeds $1 per share, and the price remains above that level for at least the 30 trading days following the implementation of such action,” Transocean went on to state.
Transocean describes itself as a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. According to its website, the company owns, or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 39 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 12 harsh environment floaters. Transocean, which traces its roots back to 1920, employed around 6,600 people, as of December 31, 2019.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- GOM Walker Ridge Seismic Program Starts
- BOEM Offers 78MM Acres in GOM Lease Sale
- Libya Oil Output Reaches 500K Bpd
- AR Can Disrupt Traditional Oil Operational Functions
- Rystad Makes Grim UKCS Production Prediction
- Philippines Lifts South China Sea Moratorium
- Hurricane Skews Inventory Data
- TechnipFMC In Green Hydrogen Push with McPhy
- Weatherford Claims Record GOM Sidetrack
- Shell Pipeline Contract Goes to Danos
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- GOM Walker Ridge Seismic Program Starts
- BOEM Offers 78MM Acres in GOM Lease Sale
- Abu Dhabi Invests $2.1B in Adnoc Pipelines
- OPEC Member Claims More Than $24B Stolen from Country
- Oil Drilling in Russia Could Fall 20% Next Year
- Siemens to Supply Gas Turbines for Africa LNG Project
- Nord Stream 2 Urgency Diminishes
- Qatar Set to Expand Access to UK LNG Market
- Libya Oil Output Reaches 500K Bpd
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Deloitte Gives Bleak US Oil Job Prediction
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- Baker Hughes Wins Qatar LNG Order
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery
- Azeris and Armenians Plunge Into War