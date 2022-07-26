Transocean Rakes In $650 Mn In Brand-New Rig Deals

Transocean has raked in brand new deals and extensions for its rigs with most of the contracts having increased dayrates.

The brand-new contracts, according to Transocean’s fleet status report, have an aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures of around $650 million. The company added that its total backlog was around $6.2 billion.

As for drillships, the Deepwater Invictus drillship won a two-well contract extension with Woodside in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $375,000 per day. Data provided by the fleet status report implies that the drillship has been working for Woodside from March 2022 until July under a day rate of $295,000. The dayrate will change though, since from July until October 2022 it will be $305,000 and then rise to $375,000 starting from October until February 2023.

The Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 has won an estimated 86-day contract extension plus up to four option wells lasting around 270 days with Reliance in India at $330,000 per day. If all options are used it will be busy until April 2024. Its previous day rate with Reliance was $250,000 and before that, it was even lower – $215,000.

The Deepwater Mykonos drillship won a 435-day contract as well as options for 279 days, with an undisclosed client in Brazil for $364,000 per day. The deal will start in August 2023 and end in October 2024. It is currently working for Petrobras in Brazil for $218,000 per day and will wrap up the deal in August of next year.

The Deepwater Skyros drillship has been awarded a 10-well contract with TotalEnergies in Angola at $310,000 per day, starting from December 2022 until May 2024. There has been a significant increase in the rig’s day rate in this latest contract as its current one with TotalEnergies in Angola, which started in December 2021, has a day rate of $195,000.

It is worth reminding that Transocean last month got a brand-new rig, an 8th generation drillship – the Deepwater Atlas.

The semi-subs also got a few deals. The Transocean Spitsbergen, currently working for Equinor in Norway, won a nine-well firm contract at $335,000 per day including two one-well options at $375,000 per day. Equinor also exercised two one-well options in Norway for $305,000 per day.

The final rig that won a contract was the Paul B. Loyd. Jr. It secured a one-well contract plus two one-well options and an eight P&A well option with Harbour Energy in the UK. Both deals are worth $175,000 per day. According to the fleet status report, the deal will start in December 2022 and last until April 2023.

