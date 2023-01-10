Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
Offshore driller Transocean has started a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 to finance part of the expenses for the world’s second 8th-generation drillship.
To clarify, the private offering was done by Transocean’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Transocean Titan Financing Limited.
The notes will be guaranteed by Transocean Ltd., Transocean Inc., and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary that owns and initially will operate the Deepwater Titan and will be secured by a lien on the Deepwater Titan and certain other assets related to the rig.
The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. The net proceeds from the notes will be used to partially finance the construction, acquisition, improvement, or alteration of the Deepwater Titan and to fund the initial debt service reserve.
To remind, Sembcorp Marine completed the delivery of the second 8th-generation drillship the Deepwater Titan to Transocean’s subsidiary Triton Titan a couple of days before New Year’s Day.
Deepwater Titan is the second 8th-generation drillship constructed by Sembcorp Marine based on the group’s Jurong Espadon 3T design. Set to redefine standards for offshore drilling, the dual-derrick drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser, and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations.
The most advanced of its kind in the industry, and along with its sister rig the Deepwater Atlas, Deepwater Titan is also equipped with a three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.
Following the delivery, Deepwater Titan is scheduled for deployment on a five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
