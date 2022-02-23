Transocean Optimism at 7-Year High

Transocean is more optimistic that it has been in the last seven years.

Transocean’s (NYSE: RIG) chief executive officer, Jeremy Thigpen, has revealed that the company is more optimistic that it has been in the last seven years as it moves into 2022.

“Energy demand remains resilient driving oil prices to seven-year highs. As a result, we are experiencing a growing list of opportunities from customers across the globe who value our high-specification floating fleet and our strong and consistent operating performance,” Thigpen said in the company’s latest financial results statement.

“With customer demand growing, and utilization for active high-specification assets pushing higher, we expect the upward trend in dayrates to continue as we progress through the year,” Thigpen added in the statement.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $260 million, compared to $130 million in the third quarter of last year. Total contract drilling revenues were $621 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $626 million in the third quarter of 2021, and adjusted EBITDA was $250 million, compared to $245 million in the prior quarter. The company’s contract backlog was said to be $6.5 billion as of the February 2022 Fleet Status Report.

For the full year, Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $592 million, compared to $567 million in 2020 and $1.2 billion in 2019. The company recorded an operating loss of $112 million in 2021, compared to an operating loss of $493 million in 2020 and $721 million in 2019. Contract drilling revenues came in at $2.5 billion in 2021, compared to $3.1 billion in 2020 and $3 billion in 2019.

“Our steadfast focus on safety, reliability and efficiency enabled us to once again deliver strong operational results for our customers in 2021, which ultimately translated into industry leading financial results,” Thigpen said.

“Despite the continuing challenges that Covid-19 presented to us all, for the full year, we delivered exceptional uptime performance resulting in revenue efficiency of 97 percent and adjusted EBITDA of $995 million. I recognize and thank the entire Transocean team for its dedication and commitment throughout 2021,” he added.

In Transocean’s third quarter results statement released on November 1, 2021, Thigpen noted that the company was growing increasingly encouraged as it observed continuously improving market fundamentals and the resulting strength exhibited in oil prices.

“With tightening utilization for high-specification ultra-deepwater and harsh environment assets, and longer tender durations across multiple markets, dayrates are steadily increasing, which bodes well for the offshore drilling industry, and Transocean,” Thipen said in a statement at the time.

In May last year, Thigpen announced that Transocean was encouraged by an increasing number of customer inquiries for both harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater projects.

Transocean describes itself as a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Its mission is to be the premier offshore drilling company, according to its website.

Transocean owns, or has partial ownership interests in, and operates, a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters, its site shows. In addition, the company is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

