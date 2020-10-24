Transocean Gets NYSE Notice and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Transocean Receives NYSE Notice
Transocean Ltd. received a formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of non-compliance with NYSE continued listing standards. The company noted that it intends to cure the deficiency and regain compliance.
Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
Bloomberg reported that Halliburton expects the rout in North American shale to peter out. Halliburton signaled that attrition among oilfield service companies is beginning to show results and that a bottom may have been reached in North America, Bloomberg highlighted.
Weatherford Claims Record GOM Sidetrack
Weatherford reported a pioneering application of its technology in the Gulf of Mexico. The company’s ‘Shallow Angle QuickCut’ system successfully achieved the industry’s first 12 ¼-inch casing sidetrack.
ConocoPhillips to Acquire Permian Operator in $9.7B Deal
ConocoPhillips agreed to buy Concho Resources Inc. for about $9.7 billion in stock. Investors will get 1.46 Conoco shares for each Concho share, the companies revealed.
ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction
Wood Mackenzie described ConocoPhillips’ move to take over Concho Resources as “remarkable”. See more reaction to the deal below.
Exxon CEO Plans Layoffs
Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees, the company’s chief executive officer, Darren Woods, revealed.
BP May Be Exploring GOM Oilfield Sale
BP is weighing a sale of its majority stake in the Constellation oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
