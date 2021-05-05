Transocean Encouraged by Rising Customer Enquiries
Transocean’s (NYSE: RIG) president and chief executive officer, Jeremy Thigpen, has announced that the company is encouraged by an increasing number of customer inquiries for both harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater projects.
Thigpen, who made the statement in Transocean’s first quarter results statement, also noted that the business is optimistic that oil prices will remain constructive as the global economy begins to emerge from the pandemic, “driving an increase in contracting activity as we move through the year”.
Transocean reported total contract drilling revenues of $653 million, compared to $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The business registered a net loss attributable to the controlling interest of $99 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compared to a net loss of $37 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $245 million for the quarter, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $210 million in the prior quarter, and the company’s contract backlog was $7.4 billion as of its April 2021 fleet status report.
“During the quarter, our dedicated team of professionals continued to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient operations for our customers, producing 35 percent adjusted EBITDA margin, and some of the strongest operating statistics in company history,” Thigpen said in a company statement.
“It is this consistently strong performance that differentiates us in the eyes of our customers and enables us to efficiently convert our industry leading $7.4 billion backlog into cash,” he added.
Transocean describes itself as a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company owns, or has partial ownership interests in, and operates, a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak
- Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training
- Sembcorp Marine Faces Skilled Worker Shortage
- SLB-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO
- Iraq Sees Steady Prices, Considers Buying XOM Stake
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- ADNOC Streamlines Oilfield Procurement Process
- Transocean Encouraged by Rising Customer Enquiries
- Suncor Sees Vaccines as Canada Demand Lag Solution
- Very Likely Oil Will Rise Towards $70
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Trelleborg Sells Norway Oil Operation
- EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale
- McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal
- Valaris Looks Forward to Soon Emerging from Chapter 11
- Aker Solutions Wins e-Fuel Plant FEED Deal
- Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak
- Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B