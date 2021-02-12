Transocean Deploys Drill Floor Safety Tech

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) has successfully deployed what it calls the offshore drilling industry’s first safety system to integrate a wearable locating device with drill floor equipment and machine stoppage controls.

“We are extremely proud of our efforts to provide our crews with additional tools and resources to complement our industry-leading training and safety programs,” Transocean President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The drilling contractor stated that its patented “HaloGuard” system is now operational on the Deepwater Conqueror drillship in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the company’s most recent fleet status report, the vessel is under contract to Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

Transocean stated that it developed the HaloGuard methodology and technology with assistance from Houston Mechatronics Inc. and Salunda Limited. The firm explained the system combines a wearable alarm, real-time location transmitter, and machine vision system, which tracks the position of personnel on the drill floor and key drill floor equipment during operations.

An alarm notifies a crew member when he or she enters a certain proximity of moving equipment, Transocean stated. The company pointed out that remaining within close proximity will cause the system to stop the equipment from moving until the crew member returns to a safer, more distant position.

“This deployment once again showcases Transocean’s ability to develop and advance innovation within offshore drilling,” continued Thigpen. “We believe HaloGuard will be a differentiating safety system that others will want to utilize within our industry and potentially within other industries as well.”

Transocean stated that it expects to deploy the safety system on six additional rigs by the end of this year.

