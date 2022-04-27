Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs

Transocean has announced in its most recent fleet status report that it won a new contract and several extensions for its rigs.

Offshore driller Transocean has announced in its most recent fleet status report that it won a new contract and several extensions for its rigs.

Transocean said that the new deals add $87.2 million to its backlog. One other important factor is the fact that a new contract award for one of the rigs will put it back from idle to work mode.

According to the offshore driller’s fleet status report from Monday, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.1 billion as of April 25, 2022. It is worth noting that Transocean’s backlog in February stood around $6.5 billion.

The fleet status report revealed that Transocean won a one-well contract in Colombia at $331,000 per day for the 2009-built Development Driller III semi-submersible rig. The data provided by the offshore driller claimed that the rig has been idle since January 2022. This new deal is with Brazil's state-owned oil major Petrobras and is supposed to start in April and end in June 2022.

The next deal was EnVen Energy’s one-well option at $300,000 per day for the 2008-built drillship Discoverer Inspiration for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig is currently contracted to Hess. It started working for the U.S. firm in December 2021 and is supposed to expire in October 2022. The day rate under the deal is $215,000.

The initial contract awarded for the rig by EnVen is set to start in October and last until November, with a day rate of $290,000, and the awarded extension will last from November 2022 until January 2023.

The last deal Transocean won was from Equinor which exercised a one-well option in Norway for the semi-submersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen at $305,000 per day.

The 2010-built rig has been working for Equinor for a number of years. The latest contract for this Transocean rig started in March 2022 at a day rate of $283,000. Under the latest extension, the Transocean Spitsbergen will work from July 2022 until January 2023.

