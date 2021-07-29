Transocean Awarded 2 Contracts in USA Gulf of Mexico

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) has been awarded two contracts, which, on aggregate, contribute approximately $55.5 million in backlog.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) has announced that it has been awarded two contracts, which, on aggregate, contribute approximately $55.5 million in backlog.

The company noted that the Deepwater Conqueror was awarded a one well deal with a “major operator” in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The value of this contract adds approximately 85 days and $28.5 million in backlog, according to Transocean.

The Deepwater Asgard was also awarded a one well contract with another operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The value of this contract was said to add approximately 90 days and $27 million in backlog and includes $40,000 per day for managed pressure drilling services, Transocean highlighted. Both contracts are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Last month, Transocean announced that the Transocean Barents had been awarded a two well contract in Norway, which had an expected start date in February 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog, Transocean said.

During the same month, the business revealed that the Transocean Norge had bagged a four well deal, plus five one well options, in Norway, with commencement expected in March 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $56 million in firm contract backlog, Transocean highlighted.

As of July 21, the company’s total backlog was said to stand at approximately $7.3 billion.

Transocean describes itself as a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The business specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business, with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates, a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units.

