Transocean Adds $1.6B Of Work To Its Backlog

Transocean has added $1.6 billion of work to its backlog, according to its latest fleet status report.

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has seen its total backlog reach $7.3 billion after adding approximately $1.6 billion of new fixtures to it.

The company has issued an update in its Fleet Status Report, showing more work for its fleet of rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, off Brazil, Suriname, Norway India and the United Kingdom.

Deepwater Conqueror has been tagged for a two-year job in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a day rate of $440,000. The vessel is currently under contract with Chevron in the Gulf of Mexico bringing in $335,000 per day. However, the contract is ending in February next year. Transocean has not disclosed the name of the customer in the new two-year deal ending February 2025.

Deepwater Asgard has secured a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $395,000 per day plus a one-well option. The vessel’s current contract will conclude at the end of this month when its starts its deployment for Murphy Oil Corporation, its new client. The contract term start in November 2022 and is ending January 2023. Transocean has also noted that starting February 2023, the vessel will have a one-year contract with an undisclosed customer starting in February 2023 and ending in January 2024. The contract has been agreed with a day rate of $440,000, the company’s Fleet Status Report shows.

Transocean has also added more work for Petrobras 10000 with a new 5.8-year contract with Petrobras. The initial day rate for the new job starts at $399,000, reaching $462,000 per day for the final ten months starting October 2028 and ending in July 2029.

The company has also informed that Development Driller III was awarded a one-well contract in Suriname at $345,000 per day plus two one-well options. The initial deal with TotalEnergies will see the vessel deployed in Suriname from January 2023 to March 2023 with the work potentially extending depending on TotalEnergies exercising its options.

Transocean Norge has been hired by Wintershall DEA and OMV awarded a 17-well contract in Norway at day rates between $347,000 and $430,000. The vessel ended its contract with ConocoPhillips in August this year and is set to start its 863 days of work under its new contract in May 2023.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has exercised its one-well option for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 at $330,000 per day. The vessel is currently doing work for Reliance in India’s waters, and will remain under contract with the company, under previously agreed contracts until October 2023.

Paul B. Loyd Jr is working in the waters offshore the United Kingdom under a contract with Serica Energy ending in November 2022. The vessel was then scheduled to start a deal with Harbour Energy, with the company deciding to immediately use its options and extend the contract until September 2023 at $175,000 per day.

The last vessel mentioned in Transocean’s update is Transocean Spitsbergen that has been tagged by Equinor for one more well at a day rate of $316,000. The vessel will serve the Norwegian major until March 2025.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com