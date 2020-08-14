Transition Underway at KBR
Downstream-related news items that caught the attention of Rigzone’s readership over the past week included a smaller number of business segments and a larger number of plant units, along with rising expectations for a commodity benchmark. Keep reading to learn more in this review of some of the most viewed recent downstream-related articles.
KBR, Inc. has revealed that it will cut the number of its business segments from three to two, and its revised portfolio will eliminate the firm’s Energy Solutions business segment. According to KBR’s top executive, the move stems from a desire to reduce risk and pursue a narrower corporate strategy. The Energy Services unit, which will be phased out during the remainder of 2020, has provided services in oil and gas sectors such as refining, petrochemicals and liquefied natural gas.
IHS Markit Raises Oil Price Forecast
Prominent consultancy sees improving conditions in the oil market. In fact, it recently raised its projected average Brent oil prices for this year and next. As this staff-written article points out, the firm now anticipates average per-barrel Brent prices of $42.35 for 2020 and $49.25 for 2021. Compared to IHS Markit’s forecasts from May of this year, the new figures represent upward revisions ranging from 11 to 20 percent.
LNG Train Starts Up on Gulf Coast
Co-venturers in the Cameron LNG export facility in southwestern Louisiana recently hit a milestone, with the formal start of commercial operations of the facility’s third and final liquefaction train. As engineering, procurement and construction firm McDermott International Ltd. reported, the complex will now be capable of exporting up to 12 tonnes of LNG per year. Cameron LNG’s other two liquefaction trains began commercial operations last summer and this past winter.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Trump Abandons Obama-Era Methane Leak Curbs
- BW Reveals Fate of Kidnapped Crew
- Borr Picks Ex-Schlumberger VP as New CEO
- Libya NOC Gives Dire Warning
- Civil Unrest Shuts Down Peru Oil Field
- Ohio Visit for New Deputy US Energy Sec
- New CEO for Canada Energy Regulator
- Crude Pricing Could Get Tailwind
- New South Harbour Expansion Contracts Awarded
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab