TransGlobe Advises Shareholders To Vote For Vaalco Merger

After getting a unanimous recommendation from its proxy advisor, TransGlobe Energy Corporation advised its shareholders to vote for the business combination with Vaalco Energy.

The recommendation to TransGlobe Energy was provided by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and, if the merger goes through, it will create a world-class African-focused E&P company. According to TransGlobe, the vote will be made at a special meeting of its shareholders.

TransGlobe added that it welcomed the findings and analysis from ISS noting the "solid strategic rationale" for the combination and the potential upside the combined company provides, with shareholders benefiting from "a more diversified set of operating assets and attractive opportunities for capital allocation."

ISS is one of the world's leading providers of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions, market intelligence, fund services, and events and editorial content for institutional investors and corporations globally.

Recommendations made by the ISS are in line with the TransGlobe Board of Directors' unanimous approval of the proposed business combination which, apart from creating a world-class African-focused E&P firm, would also support sustainable shareholder returns and growth.

The combined company will have a complementary portfolio with diversified production and revenue, and a robust net cash balance sheet allowing disciplined investment across its high-quality inventory of multi-year opportunities.

It will also be able to support meaningful, sustainable returns and value growth and is targeting a base dividend of $28 million ($0.25 per share) and has committed to commencing a share buyback program of up to $30 million (up to $0.27 per share) on completion of the combination with further supplementary shareholder returns via potential special distributions.

"We are very pleased that ISS has endorsed this transaction and encourage all TransGlobe shareholders to vote FOR the combination of TransGlobe and VAALCO. The Board and management of the Company continue to unanimously support the combination which offers shareholders a compelling opportunity and will deliver material benefits for TransGlobe shareholders," Randy Neely, President & CEO of TransGlobe said.

To remind, TransGlobe and Vaalco entered into a definitive arrangement agreement in July 2022. Vaalco will acquire all of TransGlobe’s outstanding common shares in a stock-for-stock strategic business combination transaction valued at $307 million.

