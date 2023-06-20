Transgaz Awards Build Contract for Tuzla-Podisor Pipeline

Transgaz SA has awarded construction rights for the Tuzla-Podisor pipeline to a Turkish company.

The 188.46-mile (303.3 kilometers) gas conveyor will link the Neptune Deep block to another pipeline linking Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, called the BRUA Pipeline.

Kalyon Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has won the build contract of about $546 million (EUR 500 million), the Romanian state-owned company said in a press release Friday.

“Being a project of strategic importance for the economic and social development of the country, the Romanian Government and the other public institutions and authorities support this project through all the steps taken and will continue to support all other investments aimed at the strategic and sustainable development of the national natural gas transmission infrastructure, increasing Romania's role in the regional, European and international energy sector”, Transgaz director-general Ion Sterian said in the announcement.

The Tuzla-Podisor pipeline will help carry 529.72 billion cubic feet (15 billion cubic meters) of natural gas from terminals in Turkey and Greece to Romania and the Caspian Sea region, he said.

“The operationalization of the pipeline is important in the context of an expected increase in demand for natural gas consumption in the coming years, given the decarbonization policies, i.e. the transition from coal to gas power plants, and also considering the completion of investments in the industrial and energy sectors and investment in the development and expansion of the NTS to enable the connection of all localities to the gas infrastructure”, Sterian added.

As part of the European Commission's Projects of Common Interest, the pipeline has secured $93 million (EUR 85 million) in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The awarding of the construction contract comes three months after the signing of capacity booking agreements between OMV-Petrom SA, Romgaz SA and Transgaz.

BRUA Pipeline

The Tuzla-Podisor pipeline is Transgaz’s most important gas infrastructure project after the BRUA and Ungheni-Chisinaugas pipelines, Sterian said.

The BRUA pipeline is part of efforts to diversify Europe’s gas sources and like the Tuzla-Podisor project has been financed by the European Union-affiliated EBRD as an EU project of common interest. It “would allow access to the future major gas infrastructure projects such as TAP [Trans-Adriatic Pipeline], gas sources from Central European gas hubs and potential gas transportation from Black Sea deposits”, the EBRD says on its website.

The first phase was completed 2020.

Stretching about 818.97 miles (1,318 kilometers), it runs from Bulgaria to Austria via Romania and Hungary.

Five-Country Supply Network

Transgaz is also part of a pact inked April between Azerbaijan and EU members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia for broader gas distribution to the 27-member bloc. The memorandum of understanding for the so-called Solidarity Ring initiative paves the way for gas transfers from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic via existing infrastructure, separate press releases from parties to the agreement said April 24.

Supplies would be delivered by pipeline networks of Bulgaria's state-owned Bulgartransgaz EAD, Hungary's FGSZ Ltd., Transgaz and Slovakia's Eustream, also government-controlled.

Azerbaijan plans to raise gas exports to Europe to 423.78 billion cubic feet (12 billion cubic meters) this year, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev told the signing ceremony in Bulgaria, according to a transcript on the Azerbaijan presidential website.

The deal inked during a meeting between Aliyev and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev follows a 2022 treaty between the EU and Baku for increased oil and gas shipments to the region. The Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy passed July 18, 2022 includes a commitment to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor to at least 706.29 billion cubic feet (20 billion cubic meters) in annual transfers to the EU by 2027, according to a European Commission announcement of the deal.

