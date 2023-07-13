TransAlta to Fully Acquire Its Majority-Held Wind Power Firm

TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables have agreed to merge to strengthen their position in the clean electricity sector.

TransAlta Corp. and its majority-held wind power supplier TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) have agreed to merge to strengthen their position in the clean electricity sector.

The decision also “resolves significant risks associated with maintaining RNW’s current dividend level given challenges with RNW’s cash available for distribution due to near-term contract expiries, significant increases to cash taxes and other factors”, chair of the RNW board of directors said in a joint press release this week.

TransAlta, whose ownership in RNW currently stands at 60.1 percent, will acquire the remaining common shares of RNW. The binding deal is subject to approval by the latter’s shareholders, who have been offered over $1.38 billion million, including $800 million in cash, the companies said. If the merger materializes the combined company will take TransAtla’s name.

“With the execution of our Clean Electricity Growth Plan well underway, it is clear that the strategies of both TransAlta and RNW have converged. Now is the right time to bring these two companies together to create a single clean electricity leader”, TransAlta president and chief executive John Kousinioris commented in the announcement.

“The combination of the two companies will be underpinned by a single strategy that provides greater clarity to investors and will support future growth”, he added.

The joint statement said, “The combined company will have unified and direct ownership interests in a diversified portfolio of wind, hydro, solar, storage and natural gas generation assets, all backed by an aligned strategy that allows shareholders of the combined company to benefit from future growth.”

The companies expect the transaction to close by yearend. Failure entitles TransAtla to $95.5 million in termination payment.

Under the deal, they are offering RNW shareholders $13 each share in cash or the option to transfer to TransAtla through the acquisition of 1.0337 common shares each.

“RNW Shareholders will benefit from upside due to the current strong power price environment in Alberta and TransAlta’s position in the Alberta market to generate significant cash flows through the capabilities and expertise of TransAlta’s leading asset optimization team, while continuing to benefit from a strong underlying base of contracted cashflows”, the statement said.

TransAlta operates power generation assets in Canada, the USA and Australia. In Canada, it claims to be one of the country’s biggest wind power producers, as well as Alberta province’s top producer of hydroelectricity. The three countries present growing opportunities in the clean energy sector having increased investments to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Canada has allotted $21.9 billion in green investment over 11 years that support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as approved in the country’s 2017 budget published March 22, 2017. On December 12, 2018 Canada also declared the phaseout of coal power by 2030.

Meanwhile the USA has set a target to make its grid carbon-free by 2025, as spelled out in a presidential order January 27, 2021. Among other government funding, the Energy Department has awarded nearly $350 million in power modernization grants that support clean electricity and improve grid resilience from disasters.

In Australia the government has allocated $1.5 billion under the 2023-24 budget, published May 11, 2023, to be invested in so-called Renewable Energy Zones and offshore wind development.

TransAtla and RNW said, “The combined company will leverage scale, assets and capabilities in all markets, while retaining greater exposure to the growth in clean electricity opportunities. The Arrangement will provide economic contribution from an incremental 1,187 MW [megawatts] of generating capacity, being 39.9 percent of the generating capacity at RNW not currently owned by TransAlta (directly or indirectly).”

TransAlta is targeting to invest $3 billion to raise its renewables capacity to two gigawatts by 2025, as stated in its Clean Electricity Growth Plan announced September 28, 2021.

