Trans Mountain Expansion Project Cost Rises to $16B+

Trans Mountain Corporation has revealed that the cost of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project has increased from $9.8 billion (CAD 12.6 billion) to $16.7 billion ($21.4 billion).

The company noted that this estimate includes the costs of all known project enhancements, changes, delays and financing, including impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the “substantial” preliminary impacts of the November 2021 BC floods in the Hope, Coquihalla and Fraser Valley areas. Trans Mountain highlighted that mechanical completion of the project is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2023.

Despite the cost increase and revised completion schedule, the company stated that the business case supporting the project remains sound. Trans Mountain will pay billions in taxes and royalties to the federal and provincial governments through the construction and operation of the project over the next 20 years, the company said.

“The progress we have made over the past two years is remarkable when you consider the unforeseen challenges we have faced including the global pandemic, wildfires, and flooding,” Ian Anderson, the president and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation, said in a company statement.

“At every step of the way, we have found solutions and responded. As a result, the project is advancing with significantly improved safety and environmental management, and with a deep commitment to ensure this Project is being built the right way,” he added in the statement.

Cost Increase Breakdown

Trans Mountain highlighted that project enhancements total approximately $1.8 billion (CAD 2.3 billion) of the $6.9 billion (CAD 8.8 billion) increase. This was said to include a “substantial” increase in trenchless construction activity, significantly more MBAs with Indigenous communities that provide enduring economic benefits, the installation of advanced leak detection systems, and new unplanned scope and route changes that avoid culturally and environmentally sensitive areas.

Schedule pressures total approximately $2 billion (CAD 2.6 billion) of the increase, according to the company. These include permitting processes required for the several thousand permits that are required for the project and “significant” construction challenges in both marine and difficult terrain which have extended the schedule into late 2023, Trans Mountain outlined.

The pandemic and recent extreme weather in BC, combined with contractor productivity shortfalls in some areas, were said to have resulted in a $1.33 billion (CAD 1.7 billion) increase and safety and security requirements total approximately $392 million (CAD 500 million) of the increase. Financing costs were also said to have increased by approximately $1.33 billion (CAD 1.7 billion).

New Leadership and Recent Milestones

On February 18, the board of directors of Trans Mountain announced the retirement of Ian Anderson from his position as president and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation and his departure from the board, effective April 1.

The board of directors noted that they would begin an immediate process to select a replacement. Prior to taking on his current role, Anderson served as President of Kinder Morgan Canada. He worked with Kinder Morgan and its Canadian predecessor companies for more than 38 years.

“As Ian leaves the organization, the entire board of directors extends its thanks for Ian’s incredible leadership” William Downe, the chairman of the board of directors of Trans Mountain, said in a company statement.

“Ian always understood that the business and this project was about much more than a pipeline,” Downe added in the statement.

On February 16, Trans Mountain announced that, following a lengthy regulatory process, which first began in January 2017, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) issued a final order approving the entire detailed route for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project last year. The company noted at the time that, as construction of the expansion project can only proceed on lands where the detailed route has been approved, and applicable conditions have been met, this final approval ensures a clear path forward.

On February 1, Trans Mountain revealed that pipeline construction in the Greater Edmonton area had successfully wrapped up, marking completion of the first section of pipeline construction on the expansion project. In late 2019, construction crews began working on this portion of the development.

Expansion Project

The original Trans Mountain Pipeline was built in 1953 and continues to operate today, Trans Mountain’s website highlights, adding that the expansion project is essentially a twinning of the existing 714-mile pipeline between Strathcona County (near Edmonton), Alberta and Burnaby, BC.

The expansion project will see the nominal capacity of the system going from approximately 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000 barrels per day, according to Trans Mountain’s site, which outlined that Trans Mountain and its contractors have hired approximately 19,640 people to work on the expansion project to date. The project is said to be subject to 156 conditions, which are enforced by CER.

Canada’s government approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project back in June 2019. A Federal Court of Appeal decision initially halted project progress in August 2018.

