Trans Mountain Corporation Appoints New President and CEO
The board of directors of Trans Mountain Corporation (TMC) have announced the appointment of Dawn Farrell to the position of president and chief executive Officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 15.
Farrell’s appointment follows a February announcement from the TMC board that Ian Anderson would retire from his position as President and CEO, effective April 1, 2022. In April, the TMC board revealed that it had approved the appointment of Rob Van Walleghem as interim president of the company, effective April 1.
Farrell brings over 35 years of experience in the energy business, having held various senior level positions, including most recently President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, TMC highlighted. As CEO of TransAlta for over nine years, Farrell led the transformation of the company to competitive power focused on low-cost, clean, and reliable solutions for large commercial and industrial customers, TMC noted.
“We are pleased that Dawn has chosen to join the strong team at Trans Mountain,” William Downe, the chairman of the board of Trans Mountain, said in a company statement.
“A community builder with a steadfast commitment to strengthening Canada, Dawn has proven to be a dynamic and thoughtful leader, successfully leading organizations through change and revitalization. We are confident that her broad-based knowledge, experience, and her background with governments and Indigenous communities will be a tremendous asset to Trans Mountain as it completes the expansion project and navigates the next stages of the company’s future,” Downe added in the statement.
“On behalf of all board members, I would like to thank Rob Van Walleghem for his leadership of the company during this period of transition; he will continue in a senior executive leadership role at the company,” Downe continued.
Commenting on her new appointment, Farrell said, “I am excited to be joining the team at Trans Mountain as it continues its work of completing one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects”.
“The Trans Mountain Expansion Project has been in planning and construction for the past 12 years and, as it passes the 60 percent completion mark, I look forward to leading the organization to this Project’s end while steering the next phase of the company’s future,” Farrell added.
The Trans Mountain expansion project is essentially a twinning of the existing, original 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain pipeline between Strathcona County (near Edmonton), Alberta and Burnaby, BC, TMC outlines on its website. The project is expected to cost approximately $21.4 billion, according to TMC.
Back in June, TMC announced that the expansion project will be in peak construction this summer and highlighted that thousands of people would be working on every stage of pipeline construction.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
