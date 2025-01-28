Trammo Eyes Offtake from Major ExxonMobil Low-Carbon Hydrogen Project

ExxonMobil and Trammo signed heads of agreement to advance talks on a potential commitment by the fertilizer trader to buy ammonia on a long-term basis from the oil and gas giant's planned project in Texas.

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Trammo Inc. have signed heads of agreement to advance talks on a potential commitment by the fertilizer trader to buy ammonia on a long-term basis from the oil and gas giant’s planned low-carbon hydrogen project in Texas.

Trammo plans to offtake 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons a year from the Baytown facility. “Trammo, a leading international physical commodity trader, will leverage its market and logistical expertise to deliver and sell in Europe and worldwide this unique low-carbon ammonia for use as fertilizer feedstock and for other key industrial applications”, a joint statement said.

About 98 percent of carbon dioxide emissions from the facility’s hydrogen production would be captured for permanent sequestration, according to ExxonMobil. This hydrogen would then be used to produce ammonia, which is commonly used as a fertilizer but also as a component in the manufacture of plastics, explosives and chemicals, among other uses.

ExxonMobil expects the project to be the world’s biggest low-carbon hydrogen production plant with a capacity of one billion cubic feet a day of hydrogen, as well as over one million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of ammonia.

The company expects to make a final investment decision this year and aims to put the facility into service 2029, “subject to supportive government policy, regulatory permitting, and market conditions”, said the statement posted on Trammo’s website.

“Our Baytown project continues to make significant strides, attracting more and more customer interest”, commented Barry Engle, president for low-carbon solutions at ExxonMobil.

The facility will be “a win for America’s Gulf Coast, creating jobs and enhancing U.S. energy exports”, Engle added.

Christophe Savi, president of Trammo’s French subsidiary, said, “Both companies [ExxonMobil and Trammo] have a common interest in developing clean and decarbonized solutions for consumers worldwide, including the European market, and this partnership furthers Trammo’s goal of making available in the market significant volumes of low-carbon ammonia by 2030”.

Last year Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) signed a deal to buy a 35 percent stake in the project.

"This strategic investment is a significant step for ADNOC as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy sources and deliver on our international growth strategy”, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC chief executive, said in a joint statement with ExxonMobil September 4, 2024.

ExxonMobil is also in talks with Japanese firms JERA Co. Inc. and Mitsubishi Corp. on potential investment and purchase commitments for the project.

Mitsubishi plans to use supply from the project in the industrial sector in Japan, where it aims to handle about one MMtpa of low-carbon ammonia by 2030.

“Mitsubishi Corporation aims to convert part of its liquified petroleum gas terminal into an ammonia terminal for transshipment, which will then supply the low-carbon ammonia to various industrial applications, such as power, automobile and chemical, mainly in the Shikoku and Chugoku regions in Japan”, said a joint statement with ExxonMobil September 13, 2024.

Mitsubishi intends to rope in Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. as an equity and offtake partner.

On March 25, 2024, JERA said it had agreed to pursue talks on potential participation and commitment to purchase around 500,000 tons a year from the project.

“JERA is playing an important role in the energy transition and is taking on the challenge of expanding renewable energy and developing zero-emission thermal power technologies”, it said then.

Air Liquide has also agreed to potentially invest $850 million to provide feedstock and transport support for the project.

The planned investment by the French maker of industrial gases and equipment hinges on supportive government policy and regulatory permits, as well as market conditions surrounding the project, according to separate statements by Air Liquide and ExxonMobil June 24, 2024.

The involvement of the French maker of industrial gases and equipment would span the construction, operation and ownership of four large modular air separation units (LMAs), as well as the provision of Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network to transport hydrogen produced in the facility. The LMAs would supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily to the facility.

“This will enable Air Liquide to increase its oxygen production capacity by 50 percent in Texas”, Air Liquide said. “Pending final investment decision, this major project would mark the largest industrial investment in the history of the Air Liquide Group.

“This new Air Liquide Baytown low-carbon platform would serve primarily ExxonMobil with vast amounts of low-carbon oxygen and nitrogen, as well as significant volumes of argon and rare gases such as krypton and xenon for Air Liquide’s other customers”.

