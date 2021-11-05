Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers examined oil prices, the outcome of the latest OPEC+ meeting, climate issues and more. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: WTI and Brent fell this week to levels not seen in three months as traders waffled back-and-forth on conflicting market signals. WTI slipped below $79 per barrel while Brent flirted with the $80 per barrel mark. After a bearish inventory report and increasing U.S. oil production, all eyes were on Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC+ group as the U.S., India and China called for the consortium to increase output. No decision to increase production further was reached but, the schedule of monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day remains in effect. This bullish signal was later countered by late strength in the U.S. dollar which helped to push crude prices lower. Thursday's $4.40 High/Low trading range was the largest since the third week of September.

The EIA’s weekly petroleum status report indicated that commercial crude inventories rose last week by 3.3 million barrels to 434 million barrels, six percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a 1.5 million barrel gain and S&P forecasters predicted a mere 300,000 barrel rise. Refinery utilization rose to 86.3 percent from 85.1 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased 1.5 million barrels and are now three percent below the five year average for this time of year. Distillate inventories rose 2.2 million barrels and now stand at five percent below the five year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub fell 916,000 barrels lower to 26.4 million barrels, or about 35 percent of capacity there. 1.6 million barrels was withdrawn from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the delivery of the previously announced sales. U.S. oil production increased to 11.5 million barrels per day vs 10.5 million barrels per day at this time last year. The number of active drilling rigs did increase by two last week, bringing the total to 544, higher than April 2020’s count.

In the U.S. stock market, future energy demand got a boost as all three major indices hit new record highs once again. The U.S. dollar had a rollercoaster week first, falling lower on inflation concerns, which helps oil prices, then rising after the Fed indicated that current inflation levels are transient, putting pressure on oil prices.

While no longer trading near the $6.00/MMBtu mark this week, natural gas remains strong on forecasts for colder weather in the U.S. despite a bearish inventory report. Wind returning to the UK and the energy crises in China and India abating have taken the focus off of natural gas for now. The EIA weekly natural gas storage report indicated an injection of 63 billion cubic feet which was just below WSJ analysts’ forecast of 64 billion cubic feet but above the five year average of 38 billion cubic feet. The deficit to the five year average for this time of year fell to 2.7 percent. Total gas in storage is now at 3.6 trillion cubic feet, eight percent below last year. Natural gas delivered to U.S. liquefaction facilities hit 11.8 billion cubic feet per day on October 29, the highest in more than six months and near 100 percent utilization. Higher international prices for LNG coupled with the start-up of the sixth train at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass export terminal led to the new high level. Meanwhile, Venture LNG just signed long-term LNG sales agreements with China's Sinopec for the output from their planned Louisiana export facilities.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Crude oil prices were relatively volatile during the week, as is to be expected when they sit near multi-year highs. A second straight week of crude stock builds in the U.S. and reports of higher Covid cases in Asia have had negative impacts on prices, but the underlying fundamentals still support higher prices in the near-term. Inventory levels of gasoline and distillate remain well below historical averages while the demand proxy of total product supplied held firm in the 20 million barrel per day range. In addition, stocks at Cushing fell by another one million barrels this week helping to prop up front-month prices and pushing the calendar spreads near record levels.

John Stilwell, Principal-in-Charge, Energy – Power and Utilities, Grant Thornton: The last week saw continued volatility in oil markets. OPEC, the Federal Reserve and the Biden Climate Agenda was unveiled. OPEC continues to feel the political pressure as oil prices have reached a seven year high. Balancing external pressures with questions on demand continues to be a delicate game, however maintaining the status quo in the near term continues to be the trend. Looking towards next year, if markets remain tight and demand continues to stabilize, we can expect a complete recovery of the refining sector in 2022.

Samuel Indyk, Senior Analyst at uk.investing.com: The OPEC+ group decided to ease previous production cuts and raise output by another 400,000 barrels per day from December. The cautious path was maintained despite pressure from the United States who called on the cartel to pump more oil to keep a lid on U.S. gasoline prices. However, it’s not a surprise to see OPEC+ ignore the calls from the Biden administration despite crude prices recently trading at multiyear highs.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Oil prices are dropping today [Thursday], after rising earlier. Traders seem to think that OPEC+ will ignore the unseemly groveling from the United States and other importers of oil for OPEC+ to boost production more rapidly. But current data from Saudi Arabia seems to indicate higher production; but it’s hard to tell exactly. Either way, I have an idea - how about non-OPEC+ producers boost production to make things interesting? We will have less volatility if supply is more diversified.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: The OPEC+ decision not to increase output over current levels with prices over $80 per barrel still remains a mystery. There is speculation that the group really can’t increase production much anyhow. Also, the Biden Administration’s failure to recognize Mohammed Bin Salman could be a sticking point with the Saudis and play into their choice not to do anything. Cushing, OK, oil stocks didn’t have the focus this week that they have had recently despite another 900,000 barrel drop in inventory.

Donnel: OPEC+ reiterated its intentions to add 400,000 barrels per day each month through the end of 2022 at the start of its monthly meeting on Thursday, once again shunning calls for the U.S. for the cartel to increase production as a means to lower fuel prices. Surprisingly, WTI prices fell below $80 per barrel to close the day on Thursday following this news that there will be no quick fix on the supply side.

Indyk: Another big rise in U.S. crude oil inventories during the latest week sent prices lower but the reaction in the market seemed overdone as gasoline stocks dropped to their lowest in four years and crude stocks at the Cushing Hub dropped to their lowest level in three years. U.S. crude dropped to its lowest level in three weeks following the data despite the supply picture looking like it will remain tight and the demand recovery set to continue heading towards year-end.

Mcnulty: The PUC in California is more open about trying to get more natural gas into the state. It is also more public about slowing down the decommissioning of gas-fired power plants. This has been going on for a while, what is new now is that it is not being hidden any longer. I think the California PUC has conceded that natural gas is necessary and shutting it down too fast cannot work. Gas remains at about $5.75 today [Thursday].

Stilwell: We continue to watch and monitor the external political pressure on climate change and advancement of green energy to the overall sector. Last week Larry Fink warned of a ‘market arbitrage’ as many public companies shed their more polluting assets to private companies with less transparency. Additionally, with the developing world seeing few paths toward green energy investment, the fear is further polarization and political uncertainty as energy demand grows. Another cautionary trend is the soaring costs of batteries due to spiking component costs and the global supply chain crunch. This market, which is used to a steady downward curve on cost as technology improves, is now facing a fundamental repositioning due to the major revision in the cost model.

