Traders Refocusing on Return of 2 Bearish Factors

Traders are refocusing on the return of two bearish factors, according to Rystad Energy.

The carnage on oil prices spilled into this week as the market now seems to be less concerned about the current supply tightness, expecting it to be short-lived.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, adding that traders are instead refocusing on the return of two bearish factors - the possibility of more oil supply sources and more Covid-19 cases.

“In the U.S., a stronger dollar paired with calls from Congress to release SPRs onto the market adds downside spin to the very short-term outlook,” Dickson said in the statement.

“Global oil supply is still lagging behind demand, but we expect this fundamental to flip by mid-2022, which will prevent any triple-digit ascent in oil prices,” Dickson added.

“The brewing fourth wave of Covid-19 cases hitting Europe has already triggered many governments to take action and reinstate masks mandates, and in some cases, as in the Netherlands, partial lockdowns, which will inevitably weigh on oil products consumption,” the Rystad Energy analyst continued.

In the statement, Dickson noted that the oil market overall shrugged off a slew of positive indicators from China.

“The higher than expected industrial growth data and boost in refinery runs in October towards 14 million barrels per day should have been celebrated as bullish indicators that the days of fuel-rationing are on the way out,” Dickson said.

“The market is again focusing on the U.S. and how the Biden administration will act now that political pressure is ramping up,” Dickson added.

A release of SPR volumes would offer a reprieve to gasoline prices but the impact would likely be mild and short-lived, according to Dickson. A much larger impact would come from a temporary ban on U.S. oil exports, Dickson said, although the Rystad Energy analyst does not think this is an option the Biden administration will resort to.

According to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), global confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen for the past four consecutive weeks. Covid-19 deaths have risen three weeks in the last four, WHO data shows. Total Covid-19 cases and deaths stand at 253.1 million and 5.09 million, respectively, as of November 15, 4.30pm CET, the latest WHO figures highlight.

The SPR is a U.S. government oil storage complex with an authorized capacity of 714 million barrels, the U.S. department of energy’s website shows. It is made up of four sites with deep underground storage caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts.

