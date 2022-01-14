Traders Plow 500MM Barrels Back into Futures Market
Money is gushing back into oil.
While total holdings in the main oil and fuel futures contracts collapsed late-last year, the first few days of 2022 have seen almost 500,000 contracts added to the oil market. That’s the equivalent of almost half a billion barrels, a sign that the new year has begun with a flurry of liquidity in the crude market.
The burgeoning flows underpin a resurgence in Brent crude prices back above $85 a barrel in London to about $1 shy of a multi-year high set in 2021. With the omicron variant appearing more mild, the International Energy Agency said this week that demand appears to have been faring better than expected in recent weeks. One hedge fund has even been eying $200 a barrel due to a lack of exploration and investment in the longer-term.
The holdings have increased at the fastest pace since 2019.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shuttle Tanker Demand To Rise In Coming Years
- Aker BP Under Fire Over Mandatory Covid Vaccination Plan
- Petrobras Hires Trio Of Constellation Rigs
- Altrad Completes Muehlhan Deal
- India Oil Demand Recovery Poised to Weather Covid Comeback
- Enauta Shuts Down Atlanta Field For Repairs – Again
- Crude Rally Stair-Steps Higher
- Traders Plow 500MM Barrels Back into Futures Market
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?