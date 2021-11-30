Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
Trader belief in a super-cycle has been dented.
That’s according to oil and gas analysts at Standard Chartered, who noted that, without that belief, the likelihood of prices regaining $85 per barrel quickly, let alone pushing on beyond $100 per barrel, appears limited.
“Most of the rally that took Brent from below $70 per barrel at end-May to over $86 per barrel in late-October has unwound,” the analysts said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Monday.
“We think the rally was a bubble based on a view that $100 per barrel was imminent, a view which resulted from significant overstatements of market tightness and demand,” the analysts added in the note.
The Standard Chartered representatives outlined that the key question now is whether the Omicron Covid-19 variant, and government responses to it, have significantly reduced the credibility of calls for much higher prices.
“If so, then we think the November 26 fall was not excessive; it was the deflation of a bubble and an overdue pricing-in of weakening fundamentals,” the analysts said.
“Away from Omicron, the latest U.S. weekly data was mildly bullish, while the sharp Delta variant-related falls in mobility in central Europe remain a concern in terms of a slowing in the demand recovery,” the analysts added.
The Standard Chartered analysts noted that the $9.50 per barrel fall in Brent prices on November 26 was the fifth-largest single-day fall in USD terms and the seventh largest in percentage terms. Brent has fallen more than 10 percent in a day on only 15 occasions, with five of these occurring in the last 21 months, the analysts highlighted.
Friday Selloff Erred for the Extreme
In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said the emergence of another Covid-19 variant is “definitely threatening” the level that oil demand has managed to recover to but added that Friday’s selloff was “erred for the extreme, even for a Black Friday sale”.
“Omicron caused a market panic that elicited memories of the April 2020 prince plunge, but now that the calculators are out and fundamentals being assessed, the price drop is being met with a flurry of cool-headed and more calculated buying,” Dickson said in the statement.
“New lockdowns have been a salient threat to oil demand and prices but pricing this downside has been on the back-burner until suddenly the kitchen was on fire, or at least perceived to be on fire,” Dickson added.
“Friday’s Omicron selloff was more severe than when Brent shed more than $7 per barrel in July 2021 over the Delta variant market scare,” the Rystad analyst added.
Dickson noted that the downside risk to oil demand due to a fresh wave of travel restrictions is a reasonable assumption given past reactions by governments in their aim to shut out new virus variants, as well as current actions already being taken to contain the new Omicron variant. The Rystad analyst also added that the oil price downgrade could carry one positive consequence of alleviating inflationary pressure, “as lower priced energy would help ease the dent in consumer price index inflation”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- JX Nippon Selling UK Assets To NEO Energy For $1.7B
- Continued Oil Price Reduction Commentary Expected
- Noreco CEO Resigns With CFO Taking Acting Managing Director Role
- Trans Mountain Gives Pipeline Update
- Saudi Energy Minister Not Concerned About Omicron
- Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon
- CMA Refers CHC Deal for In-Depth Investigation
- McDermott LNG Net-Zero Study For Shell Complete
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Parkland Pausing Burnaby Refinery Processing Ops
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation