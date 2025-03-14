Trade War May Hold Down Oil Demand, Price Drop to Provide Some Offset: IEA

Current market conditions suggest global oil demand would average 103.9 million bpd this year, with growth prospects weighed down by U.S. tariffs, the IEA said.

Current market conditions suggest global oil demand would average 103.9 million barrels per day (MMbpd) this year, with growth prospects weighed down by United States tariffs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.

That still represents an increase of just over 1 MMbpd, compared to last year's growth of 830,000 bpd, with lower prices expected to provide some offset against a trade war-induced decline, according to the intergovernmental body’s monthly oil market report.

On the other hand, supply is already rising even before the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its ally producers unwind production cuts, leading to a surplus, the IEA said.

“The macroeconomic conditions that underpin our oil demand projections deteriorated over the past month as trade tensions escalated between the United States and several other countries”, the Paris-based IEA said in a statement. “New US tariffs, combined with escalating retaliatory measures, tilted macro risks to the downside.

“Recent oil demand data have underwhelmed, and growth estimates for 4Q24 [fourth quarter 2024] and 1Q25 have been marginally downgraded to around 1.2 mb/d [million barrels a day], with data for both advanced and developing markets coming in below projections”.

“Proposed US tariffs on Canada and Mexico, set to take effect on 1 April, may impact flows and prices from the two countries that accounted for roughly 70 percent of US crude oil imports last year”, the IEA added.

“Meanwhile, the latest round of sanctions on Russia and Iran has yet to significantly disrupt loadings, even as some buyers have scaled back purchases”.

Against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions and OPEC Plus’ plans to start restoring production rates, benchmark crude prices fell by about $7 a barrel in February and early March, the IEA noted. Over the past eight weeks Brent futures declined by $11 per barrel, it said.

The weakening of prices will support a demand growth of which Asia would account for nearly 60 percent, according to the IEA. Asian gains would be led by China, “where petrochemical feedstocks will provide the entirety of growth as demand for refined fuels reaches a plateau”, it said.

“Risks to the market outlook remain rife and uncertainties abound”, the IEA said. “Our current balances suggest global oil supply may exceed demand by around 600 kb/d [thousand barrels a day] this year.

“If OPEC+ extends the unwinding of output cuts beyond April without reining in supply from members currently overproducing versus their targets, another 400 kb/d could be added to the market.

“Equally, the scope and scale of tariffs remain unclear, and with trade negotiations continuing apace, it is still too early to assess the impact on the market outlook”.

