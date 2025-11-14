TotalEnergies Wins 15-Year Google Contract to Supply Renewable Power

TotalEnergies signed a deal to supply Google a total of 1.5 terawatt hours of certified green electricity for 15 years to support the tech giant's data center operations in Ohio.

TotalEnergies SE has signed a deal to supply Google a total of 1.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of certified green electricity for 15 years to support the tech giant's data center operations in Ohio.

The power will come from the Montpelier solar project in Ohio, which is "nearing completion" and will be connected to the PJM grid system, a joint statement said.

"The deal reflects Google’s strategy of enabling new, carbon-free energy to the grid systems where they operate", the statement said.

"It also aligns with TotalEnergies' strategy to deliver tailored energy solutions for data centers, which accounted for almost three percent of the world's energy demand in 2024".

"TotalEnergies is deploying a 10-GW portfolio in the United States, with onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects, one GW of which is located in the PJM market in the northeast of the country, and four GW on the ERCOT market in Texas", the statement added.

Stephane Michel, TotalEnergies president for gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies, said, "This agreement illustrates TotalEnergies' ability to meet the growing energy demands of major tech companies by leveraging its integrated portfolio of renewable and flexible assets. It also contributes to achieving our target of 12 percent profitability in the power sector".

This is the second data-center green power supply agreement announced by TotalEnergies this month. On November 4 it said it had bagged a 10-year contract to supply Data4 data centers in Spain with a total of 610 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity starting 2026.

The power will come from Spanish wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of 30 MW. The plants "are about to start production", a joint statement said.

"As European leader in the data center industry, Data4 is now established in six countries, and announced its plan to invest nearly EUR 2 billion [$2.32 billion] by 2030 to develop its campuses in Spain. This agreement with TotalEnergies reaffirms Data4’s engagement to fully integrate renewable energy across all its locations", the statement added.

Francois Sterin, chief operation officer at Paris-based Data4, said, "This agreement reaffirms Data4's commitment to renewable energy which is more crucial than ever as the race for AI accelerates and the energy capacity required for all data centers in Spain is expected to more than triple by 2030".

TotalEnergies says it is developing a 3-GW solar portfolio in Spain under agreements signed 2020 with Powertis and Solarbay Renewable Energy, as well as with Ignis.

TotalEnergies aims to reach 35 GW gross renewables-sourced generation capacity by the end of 2025 and over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies had 32.3 GW gross installed renewables capacity, up 2.1 GW from the prior three-month period and over eight GW year-on-year according to the company's quarterly report.

