TotalEnergies, Veolia Join Forces To Produce Biomethane
French energy major TotalEnergies and compatriot Veolia have signed an agreement to produce biomethane from Veolia waste and water treatment facilities operating in more than 15 countries.
TotalEnergies said that the partners would develop and co-invest in a portfolio of international projects, with the ambition to produce up to 1.5 terawatt-hours of biomethane per year by 2025.
This production of renewable gas made from organic waste will be equivalent to the average annual natural gas consumption of 500,000 residents and will avoid some 200,000 tons of CO2 per year.
TotalEnergies added that it would market the resulting biomethane as a renewable fuel for mobility or as a substitute for natural gas in other uses.
As part of this agreement, the partners will pool their industrial know-how in biomethane production. Veolia will provide its expertise in the production and processing of biogas from its facilities while TotalEnergies will contribute its in-depth knowledge of the entire biomethane value chain.
"We are pleased to partner with Veolia to promote the recovery of waste through the production of biomethane, and thereby the circular economy, one of the pillars of sustainable development," said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables, and Power at TotalEnergies.
"The development of biomethane is part of TotalEnergies' transformation into a broad energy company, and the deployment of its ambition to be a major player in renewables," she added.
"Our partnership with TotalEnergies is in line with Veolia's strategy to develop solutions for decarbonizing the energy mix, notably with biogas, as part of an ecological transition," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Operating Officer of Veolia.
"At the global level, the biogas resources at our sites offer more than 6 terawatt-hours of primary energy. With this biomethane production potential and our know-how in biogas management, Veolia intends to become a leading player in the value chain while developing more decentralized and local green energy production capacity," Brachlianoff concluded.
It is worth noting that TotalEnergies is the biomethane production leader in France, with close to 500 GWh of production capacity, and aims to become a major player in biomethane internationally by partnering with market leaders such as Clean Energy in the United States.
The company is active across the entire biomethane value chain, from project development to marketing of biomethane and its by-products like biofertilizers and bioCO2.
It aims to produce at least 2 TWh of biomethane per year by 2025 – equivalent to the annual consumption of 670,000 French consumers and a reduction in CO2 emissions of 400,000 tons.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
