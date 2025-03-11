TotalEnergies Unlocks New 640 MW of Wind Power Generation in Taiwan

'This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production'.

TotalEnergies SE and its partners have put into operation the 640-megawatt (MW) Yunlin wind farm offshore Taiwan.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 2.4 terawatt hours (tWh), enough to power over 600,000 Taiwanese households and avoid carbon dioxide emissions of about 1.2 million tons, according to TotalEnergies.

Output has been contracted to Taiwan Power Co. under two 20-year agreements with an average rate of $165 per MW hour.

With 8-MW 80 turbines, the Yunlin farm is one of the biggest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, according to TotalEnergies. It sits about 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) off the west coast of Taiwan.

French energy giant TotalEnergies holds a 29.46 percent stake in the joint venture overseeing the farm, Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd. The partners are Skyborn Renewables with a 31.98 percent interest, EGCO Group with 26.56 percent and Sojitz with 12 percent.

“The development and construction of the Yunlin project were led by Skyborn with the support of the other partners”, TotalEnergies said in an online statement. “Following the Commercial Operations Date, expected in June 2025, TotalEnergies will take the lead in technical operations management, whilst Skyborn Renewables will continue to lead other management services”.

Olivier Jouny, senior vice president of renewables at TotalEnergies, commented, “This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production, amounting to 10 percent of TotalEnergies’ energy output”.

“Our role as technical operator on Yunlin will allow us to strengthen our offshore wind competencies as we look ahead to our future projects in Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom", Jouny added.

In 2024 TotalEnergies’ gross installed renewables capacity stood at 26 GW. It aims to raise its net power production from renewable sources across its global portfolio to 100 terawatt hours by 2030.

In Asia, TotalEnergies owns stakes in 23 GW gross renewable energy assets in different stages of realization. Half of this is already operational or under construction, TotalEnergies said.

In the offshore wind sector, TotalEnergies’ portfolio has a capacity of 23 GW, mostly from bottom-fixed farms. These assets are located in France (Eolmed), Germany (Nordsee Energies 1 and 2, Ostsee Energies, N-9.1 and N-9.2), the Netherlands (OranjeWind), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin and Haiding 2), the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney and Erebus) and the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay).

