TotalEnergies To Take $3.7Bn Write-Off On Novatek Stake

French oil giant TotalEnergies said it would take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Russian group Novatek and withdraw its two members from the company's board.

TotalEnergies holds a 19.4 percent stake in the company Novatek, a stake that it cannot sell given the prevailing shareholders’ agreements, as it is forbidden for TotalEnergies to sell any asset to one of Novatek's main shareholders who is under sanction.

In view of the European sanctions in force since the beginning of the war, the two directors representing TotalEnergies on the board of directors of Novatek are led to abstain from voting in meetings of the board of directors of this company, in particular on financial matters. They are therefore no longer able to fully carry out their duties on the board which might become an issue for the governance of this company.

Under these circumstances, the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies has decided to withdraw the representatives of the company from the board of Novatek with immediate effect.

“As a result, the criteria for significant influence no longer being met within the meaning of the accounting regulations that apply to the company, TotalEnergies will no longer equity account for its 19.4 percent stake in Novatek in the company's accounts,” the French company said.

This will lead to record an impairment of approximately $3.7 billion in the accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, TotalEnergies will no longer book reserves for its interest in Novatek, with an impact on the company's reported proved reserves at the end of 2021 of 1.7 billion of barrels. However, the life duration of the company's proven reserves will remain above 11 years of production.

