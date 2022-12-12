TotalEnergies To Take $3.7Bn Write-Off On Novatek Stake
French oil giant TotalEnergies said it would take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Russian group Novatek and withdraw its two members from the company's board.
TotalEnergies holds a 19.4 percent stake in the company Novatek, a stake that it cannot sell given the prevailing shareholders’ agreements, as it is forbidden for TotalEnergies to sell any asset to one of Novatek's main shareholders who is under sanction.
In view of the European sanctions in force since the beginning of the war, the two directors representing TotalEnergies on the board of directors of Novatek are led to abstain from voting in meetings of the board of directors of this company, in particular on financial matters. They are therefore no longer able to fully carry out their duties on the board which might become an issue for the governance of this company.
Under these circumstances, the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies has decided to withdraw the representatives of the company from the board of Novatek with immediate effect.
“As a result, the criteria for significant influence no longer being met within the meaning of the accounting regulations that apply to the company, TotalEnergies will no longer equity account for its 19.4 percent stake in Novatek in the company's accounts,” the French company said.
This will lead to record an impairment of approximately $3.7 billion in the accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, TotalEnergies will no longer book reserves for its interest in Novatek, with an impact on the company's reported proved reserves at the end of 2021 of 1.7 billion of barrels. However, the life duration of the company's proven reserves will remain above 11 years of production.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Price Cap Impact Not Clear Yet
- Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- Price Cap Will Take a Few Months for Traders to Understand
- Aramco in Talks with Investors on $110B Gas Project
- Equinor Wins Offshore Wind Lease In California
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- TotalEnergies To Take $3.7Bn Write-Off On Novatek Stake
- Zephyr Secures Funds For Paradox Project
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast