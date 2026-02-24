TotalEnergies to Supply US LNG to Ukraine via German Terminal

Naftogaz said it is set to receive LNG via a terminal in Germany for the first time, opening up a new route for the import of gas into Ukraine.

Naftogaz Group is set to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) via a terminal in Germany for the first time, opening up a new route for the import of gas into Ukraine, the Ukrainian state-owned integrated energy company said Monday.

"LNG will be sourced from the U.S. and supplied in Germany by the multi-energy company TotalEnergies", Naftogaz said in an online statement, without disclosing the volume. "After LNG is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, the gas will be delivered via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine where it will be available for Naftogaz to meet the country's needs during February".

Naftogaz chief executive Sergii Koretskyi said, "The Naftogaz team has been working systematically with our international partners to diversify sources and routes in order to ensure stable supplies for Ukrainians. This new partnership opens up a new reliable import route for Ukraine for the current year, and this agreement is only the first step toward a long-term partnership".

Deutsche ReGas chief executive Ingo Wagner said the delivery "underscores the strategic importance of our location, not only for the market area but especially for our Central and Eastern European neighbors". The terminal is on the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea.

Early this month Naftogaz said it had taken delivery of its first cargo of U.S. LNG in 2026, under a partnership with Poland's majority state-owned ORLEN SA.

"The volume delivered is almost 100 million cubic meters [3.53 billion cubic feet] - enough to provide gas to about 700,000 families for one month during the winter period", Naftogaz said in a press release February 4.

"The LNG tanker was en route for 20 days. The gas was received in late January at the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie (Poland)", it said.

"Total US LNG supplies to Ukraine could reach one billion cubic meters in 2026", Naftogaz added.

In other gas procurement efforts, Naftogaz recently secured a new EUR 85-million ($100.12 million) grant from Norway that complements an earlier agreed loan of up to EUR 500 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The grant will fund "the purchase of imported natural gas to ensure the stable passage of the winter heating season", Naftogaz said February 16. The EBRD loan was signed August 2025.

"With this latest contribution, Norway’s total support for Ukraine's energy security sector via the EBRD amounts to over EUR 610 million, including Norway's support to Naftogaz now exceeding EUR 490 million", the EBRD said in a separate statement last week.

"Previous grants have backed major EBRD financing for emergency gas purchases and strategic reserves, helping safeguard essential energy services for millions of Ukrainians.

"Since 2022, the EBRD has mobilized EUR 3.4 billion for Ukraine, including unfunded guarantees. Overall, the bank has deployed close to EUR 9.3 billion since 2022, including over EUR 3.3 billion for the energy sector. This makes it Ukraine’s largest institutional investor since the start of the full-scale war".

The new Norwegian grant follows an additional EUR 50 million in long-term financing committed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Naftogaz for the import of winter gas, also with Norwegian support.

"The new financing complements an earlier EUR 300 million EIB loan, as well as EUR 127 million in European Union grant support for gas procurement, provided with the participation of the government of Norway under the Ukraine Investment Framework", Naftogaz said January 29.

The Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) is part of the European Union's Ukraine Facility. The facility aims to mobilize up to EUR 50 billion - EUR 33 billion in loans and EUR 17 billion in grants - from 2024 to 2027, according to the European Council, which approved the facility February 2024. The UIF aims to mobilize up to EUR 40 billion of investments for recovery, reconstruction and modernization, according to its implementer the European Commission.

Last year Naftogaz also announced gas procurement financing from local banks JSC CB PrivatBank, JSC State Saving Bank of Ukraine and PJSC JSB Ukrgasbank.

