TotalEnergies to Scale Down Petrochemical Production at Antwerp Complex

Citing ethylene 'overcapacity' in Europe, TotalEnergies said it will refocus investment on decarbonizing the refining and petrochemical facility.

TotalEnergies SE said it will end ethylene production from the oldest steam cracker at its Antwerp refining and petrochemical complex by 2027, citing “overcapacity” in Europe.

The facility will continue to produce ethylene from a newer steam cracker. Investment will also be refocused on the facility’s decarbonization.

The older cracker has relied on a third-party consumer, which recently decided to end the contract by 2027. “As a result, the steam cracker, which is not integrated to TotalEnergies' downstream polymer production, will no longer have any outlets for its ethylene production”, the French integrated energy company said in an online statement.

“The unit shutdown will allow the site to focus on its more recent steam cracker, whose ethylene production is entirely consumed by TotalEnergies' industrial units in Antwerp and Feluy”.

The shutdown will not result in layoffs. “The 253 employees concerned will each be offered a solution aligned with their personal situation: retirement or an internal transfer to another position based at the Antwerp site”, the statement said. “This project is subject to the legally required employee consultation and notification process, which TotalEnergies will initiate with representatives of Antwerp platform employees in late April”.

The facility, on the other hand, will this year enable a conventional refining unit to co-process biomass to produce 50,000 metric tons a year of sustainable aviation fuel. This will be supplied to aviation customers, TotalEnergies said.

Meanwhile as part of the facility’s decarbonization TotalEnergies has signed a tolling deal for 130 megawatts (MW) from a 200-MW electrolyzer project of Air Liquide. That secures 15,000 metric tons per annum of green hydrogen for the Antwerp complex.

“Upstream of the electrolyzer, TotalEnergies will supply green electricity thanks to its OranjeWind offshore wind project”, TotalEnergies added. “Scheduled for the end of 2027, the project will reduce CO2 [carbon dioxide] emissions at the Antwerp site by up to 150,000 tons per year and contribute to the European targets (RED III) for renewable energy in transport”.

Moreover the facility’s electrification and battery energy storage are “contributing respectively to the decarbonization of its industrial operations and to the growing need to balance Belgian and European high-voltage transmission grids”, TotalEnergies said. “With a power rating of 25 MW and capacity of 75 MWh [megawatt hours], Antwerp’s battery storage system is TotalEnergies’ biggest in Europe”. The storage system was commissioned last year.

“A key industrial site for TotalEnergies for more than 75 years, the Antwerp platform is based on an integrated business model, which guarantees the resilience of its operations”, TotalEnergies assured.

Ann Veraverbeke, managing director of TotalEnergies Antwerp, said, “By adapting and investing regularly in our Antwerp site, we’re securing its long-term future and ensuring that this integrated refining and petrochemicals platform remains TotalEnergies’ most efficient in Europe”.

