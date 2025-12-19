TotalEnergies to Power Google Data Center Operations in Malaysia

TotalEnergies signed a 21-year agreement with Google to supply the tech giant 20 MW of certified renewable electricity from a planned solar plant in Kedah.

TotalEnergies SE has signed a 21-year agreement with Google to supply the tech giant 20 megawatts or one terawatt hours (TWh) of certified renewable electricity from the planned Citra Energies solar plant in the Malaysian province of Kedah.

Scheduled to start construction "early 2026", the project will serve Google's data center operations in the Southeast Asian country, a joint statement said. TotalEnergies owns 49 percent in the project, with MK Land holding 51 percent.

Last year Google broke ground on its first data center project in Malaysia, a $2 billion investment at Selangor state's Elmina Business Park, as announced by the company October 1, 2024.

"By enabling this new clean capacity, we are supporting local growth of the electricity system hosting our infrastructure", said Giorgio Fortunato, Google head for clean energy in Asia-Pacific.

Sophie Chevalier, senior vice president for flexible power and integration at TotalEnergies, said, "This PPA [power purchase agreement] illustrates our company’s ability to offer competitive power solutions tailored to the needs of major tech groups, both in mature markets, such as the United States and Europe, and in emerging countries like Malaysia".

"It also contributes to achieving our target of 12 percent profitability in the power sector", Chevalier added.

Earlier this year the French energy giant signed a 15-year deal to supply 1.5 TWh of certified green power for Google's data center operations in Ohio.

The power will come from the Montpelier solar project in Ohio, which is "nearing completion" and will be connected to the PJM grid system, said a joint statement November 12.

"TotalEnergies is deploying a 10-GW portfolio in the United States, with onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects, one GW of which is located in the PJM market in the northeast of the country, and four GW on the ERCOT market in Texas", the statement said.

Also last month TotalEnergies announced a 10-year contract to supply Data4 data centers in Spain with a total of 610 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable power starting 2026.

The power will come from Spanish wind and solar farms with a combined capacity of 30 MW. The plants "are about to start production", TotalEnergies said November 4.

TotalEnergies aims to reach 35 GW gross renewables-sourced generation capacity by the end of 2025 and over 100 TWh of net power production by 2030.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies had 32.3 GW gross installed renewables capacity, up 2.1 GW from the prior three-month period and over eight GW year-on-year, according to the company's quarterly report October 30.

This week it said it had completed a farm-down of its Greek renewable power portfolio, totaling 424 MW. Asterion Industrial Partners acquired 50 percent. TotalEnergies retains 50 percent and operatorship.

"This transaction values the portfolio at EUR 508 million [$594.99 million], equivalent to approximately EUR 1.2 million per MW installed", TotalEnergies said Wednesday.

"TotalEnergies will offtake and market most of the electricity produced by these assets when they stop benefiting from the regulated tariffs", it said.

