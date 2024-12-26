TotalEnergies to Offer Oil Products to Panama

The collaboration will make TotalEnergies' products available at Terpel's network of 192 service stations across the country.

TotalEnergies is bringing its range of lubricants and other oil products to Panama.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.'s Central America division and Terpel Panama have signed a strategic partnership for the commercialization of TotalEnergies' lubricants product portfolio.

The collaboration will make TotalEnergies' products available at Terpel's network of 192 service stations across the country, including the entire wide range of motor oils for light vehicles, TotalEnergies said in a news release.

Terpel Panama, a subsidiary of Petrolera Nacional, S. A. and Compañía de Petróleos de Chile (COPEC S.A.), has 192 service stations, 130 fleet stations, 75 full-service stations, and more than 60 convenience stores throughout the country where TotalEnergies lubricants will be offered, according to the release.

"Through this alliance, we expand the availability of our products in the service station network in the country. This type of agreement is key to continue offering the end consumer the wide range of TotalEnergies lubricants for all types of vehicles, strengthening our omnichannel presence," Franck Bagouet, CEO and President of TotalEnergies Marketing USA, said.

"As Terpel Panama, we have an extensive network of service stations throughout the country. We know our customers and we know that they place significant importance on the quality of our fuels, so this agreement with TotalEnergies will allow us to also offer them the best quality lubricants on the market. We are certain [that] with this important partnership we will be able to grow strongly in the coming years," Terpel Panama CEO Gustavo Rodriguez said.

Francisco Ovalle, Head of Central America and Belize at TotalEnergies Marketing USA, said, "With more than 10 years in Panama and across Central America, [the] number one marine lubricant, power generation and LNG supplier in the country, this partnership will expand the availability of our products in the retail market. This type of agreement is key for us to continue offering the final consumer the range of TotalEnergies lubricants for all types of light and heavy-duty vehicles. Our partnership is a testament of our dedication to expanding our global footprint. Panama's markets hold immense potential, and with Terpel Panama's local expertise, we are poised to provide exceptional lubrication solutions to a wider customer base”.

Oman Renewable Energy Projects

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies SE signed agreements to develop 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects in Oman, together with its partner OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE).

The electricity will be delivered through long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country’s exploration and production company, TotalEnergies said in a separate statement. The French energy giant holds a 49 percent interest in the partnership, while OQAE holds 51 percent.

The three renewable projects are North Solar, a 100-MW solar project located in Saih Nihaydah in northern Oman; and Riyah-1 and Riyah-2, two 100-MW wind projects, located in the Amin and West Nimr fields in southern Oman.

Construction will start in early 2025, with electricity production expected in late 2026. The solar and wind projects will generate over 1.4 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually, according to the statement.

“We are delighted to sign these agreements, which further reinforce our steadfast commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, mainly the diversification of energy sources to ensure sustainable energy security,” PDO Managing Director Aflah Al Hadhrami said. “PDO’s journey towards sustainability was firmly established with previous groundbreaking initiatives, including the Amin Solar IPP Power Plant and the Rima Water Treatment Project. These projects, alongside the ones signed today, continue to reshape Oman’s energy landscape by blending technological innovation with environmental stewardship. They also support our aim of sourcing 30% of our power capacity from renewables by 2026, reflecting our dedication to a cleaner, sustainable future”.

“In partnership with PDO and TotalEnergies, OQAE is proud to advance Oman’s transition toward sustainable energy,” OQAE Chief Executive Najla Zuhair Al Jamali said. “As an energy transition enabler, we are delighted to lead the development of these projects supporting PDO to achieve their decarbonization plans. This significant milestone underscores the expertise and dedication of all stakeholders involved. As the National Champion for Clean Energy in Oman, OQAE is committed to supporting the nation’s economic growth by developing innovative clean energy and low-carbon projects. With a focus on environmental stewardship and long-term prosperity, OQAE ensures the delivery of sustainable solutions to meet Oman’s evolving industrial energy needs”.

