TotalEnergies To Invest Oil Cash In LNG And Renewables
French oil major TotalEnergies SE plans to use part of its cash bonanza generated from surging hydrocarbon prices to speed up investment in liquefied natural gas projects and renewables.
“This might be an opportunity to accelerate the transition,” TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on a call with analysts Thursday after the company reported its first-quarter profits rose threefold as oil and gas prices surged. “If we move, it will be primarily in either the LNG fields and/or in electricity and renewables,” he said, referring to the company’s potential acquisitions.
European nations are trying to find alternative supplies to Russian oil and gas and accelerate the shift toward renewables as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbates the continent’s energy crisis. The war has fueled concern over supply security across Europe after Moscow cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to comply with a new payment mechanism.
While soaring oil and gas prices are expected to boost Big Oil’s first-quarter profits, sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow are also halting the development of LNG projects in Russia, muddying the outlook for future supplies.
“I’m not a very big fan of very large-scale acquisitions,” because integration is important, Pouyanne said. He added that the company’s multibillion purchases of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S’s oil and gas unit, as well as some of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.’s Mozambique assets in recent years “were well done.”
The company is also using some of its first-quarter cash flow to reduce debt, increase shareholders' returns, and make additional investments to support short-term gas production in the North Sea. TotalEnergies will spend near $15 billion this year -- up from $13.3 billion in 2021 -- a quarter of which will be invested in renewable energy and power projects.
The $15-billion spend for this year will be capped, Pouyanne said, meaning that any large acquisition would be offset by divestments.
“There is nothing specific in our mind, let’s be clear, just the will from the board to use part of these exceptional cash flows to accelerate our strategy,” Pouyanne said. “In renewables, there is a big bubble.”
Following this week’s acquisition of a solar farm developer in the U.S., TotalEnergies expects to participate in more M&A deals in the coming months, Pouyanne said. Beyond LNG projects in the U.S., Mozambique, and Papua New Guinea, the company may outline its strategy for growth in the super-chilled fuel market amid sanctions on its Arctic LNG 2 project, he said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- German Activists Turn Off Oil Pipelines In Protest Of North Sea Drilling
- Eni Moves to Open Ruble Accounts for Gas
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Chevron Gets More Acreage Offshore Suriname
- Empyrean Drilling Disappoints As Jade Turns Out To Be No Gem
- Worker Dies During Scrapping Of BW Offshore FPSO
- Exxon Permian Natural Gas Gets Top Score
- TotalEnergies 1Q Net Income Rises Almost 50 Percent YoY
- Keppel-Sembcorp Merger is On
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs
- Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35B of Stock
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now