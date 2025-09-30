TotalEnergies Taps Cognite for AI-Enhanced Data Analysis

'This initiative reflects our ambition to make data and AI strategic levers for more reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy'.

TotalEnergies SE said it has expanded its strategic partnership with industrial AI firm Cognite, targeting to harness the potential of TotalEnergies’ data to enhance the industrial performance of its sites.

The two companies have agreed to scale the deployment of the Cognite industrial data and AI platform over a period of three years across all of TotalEnergies' operated upstream assets worldwide, covering the entire value chain from drilling to production, the French energy major said in a news release.

The new initiative aims to make TotalEnergies’ complex data AI-ready and improve operations across its assets, the company said.

TotalEnergies said it targets to improve the accuracy of data analysis faster and shorten the lead to adopting applications by providing easy and quick access to relevant, high quality industrial data, as well as “enable the dynamic visualization of assets to enhance decision-making throughout the production lifecycle and monitor critical equipment for production and operational safety”.

“This partnership with Cognite marks a new milestone in our digital transformation,” Namita Shah, president of OneTech at TotalEnergies, said.

“By creating the data foundation which unifies our industrial data globally and makes it AI-ready, we are creating the conditions to accelerate AI-driven solutions that will significantly enhance the safety, operational and environmental performance of TotalEnergies. This initiative reflects our ambition to make data and AI strategic levers for more reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy,” Shah added.

"TotalEnergies isn't just embracing digital transformation; they are accelerating their entire operation," Cognite CEO Girish Rishi said.

“Our long-term collaboration is built on a shared vision to scale the impact of Industrial AI. By establishing an AI-ready data foundation, we're equipping their teams to rapidly unlock insights and improve operational excellence across their global assets,” Rishi said.

Board Confirms Financial Strategy

Last week, TotalEnergies’ board confirmed the company’s shareholder return policy of at least 40 percent of annual cash flow from operations through cycles and reaffirmed the dividend as a priority in a low-cycle environment. The company’s dividend has grown more than 20 percent over the last three years and it has not been reduced in 40 years, according to an earlier statement.

The board also confirmed the priority given to preserving a strong balance sheet and retaining maneuverability by maintaining a gearing ratio below 20 percent in an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment. The board authorized $1.5 billion of share buybacks in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in $7.5 billion of share buybacks for the full-year 2025. In addition, it also approved share buyback guidance of between $0.75 billion and $1.5 billion per quarter for 2026

Further, the board approved the technical project to convert the American depositary receipts (ADRs) that have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1991 into ordinary shares. The move will have no impact on holders of ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris, according to the statement.

