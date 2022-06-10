TotalEnergies Takes Vantage Drillship For Work Off West Africa
One of the subsidiaries of offshore drilling company Vantage Drilling International has entered into a drilling services contract with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies in respect of its ultra-deepwater drillship – the Tungsten Explorer.
The contract is for a minimum duration of 225 days with three possible options for extension. The drillship is currently operating in the Mediterranean where it will be drilling up to two wells and from there it is planned to mobilize to West Africa in the third quarter of 2022 at the earliest.
According to the offshore driller, the total contract value over the firm term of the contract is approximately $79 million.
“We are delighted that the Tungsten Explorer will go back to work for TotalEnergies. This award reflects the confidence our esteemed client has in Vantage’s operational team and Vantage’s track record of delivering safe and reliable operations in West Africa. We look forward to performing up to their expectations, delivering a perfect day, every day,” Ihab Toma, Vantage Drilling Chief Executive Officer, said.
It is worth noting that TotalEnergies is part of a consortium for which the Tungsten Explorer drillship is now working in the Mediterranean. Eni and TotalEnergies as the consortium started drilling operations in Block 6 offshore Cyprus in May 2022.
The two partners previously made a gas discovery in Block 6 with Calypso, which encountered an extended gas column in rocks of Miocene and Cretaceous age. It turns out that the Calypso gas discovery confirmed the extension of a ‘Zohr-like’ play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.
As for other Vantage-related news, the company completed the sale of the Emerald Driller, the Sapphire Driller, and the Aquamarine Driller jack-up rigs to ADES. A subsidiary of Vantage will, in exchange for customary fees and reimbursements, provide support services to EDC in respect of the three rigs operating in Qatar for three years.
Also, an Aquadrill drillship managed by Vantage was awarded a nine-month contract for operations in India with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- OSM Offshore To Modify Equinor Heidrun B FSU
- Laredo Energy VI Explores Sale Worth Up to $1B
- TotalEnergies Takes Vantage Drillship For Work Off West Africa
- Pioneering Spirit Delivers Decommissioned Valhall Facilities
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Stock Prices Show Climate Divide Between US And Europe
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers