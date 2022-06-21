TotalEnergies Tags TechnipFMC for CLOV3 Subsea Equipment

TechnipFMC has been contracted by TotalEnergies to supply subsea production systems for the CLOV3 project offshore Angola.

TotalEnergies, through its unit TotalEnergies EP Angola, has awarded a contract to TechnipFMC for the supply of subsea production systems for the CLOV3 development in Block 17, offshore Angola. What TechnipFMC regarded as a “significant” contract will have a price tag anywhere between $75 million and $250 million.

The value of TechnipFMCs job is a hefty portion of the project’s total value considering that Angola’s National Oil, Gas, and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), TotalEnergies, and their partners have made a final investment decision of $850 million for the launch to the CLOV Phase 3 development.

It is the first contract under the companies’ new framework agreement covering subsea trees for brownfield developments in Block 17 in Angola. The CLOV3 contract includes Subsea 2.0 trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers, and services.

“We are proud to continue working with our valued partner TotalEnergies EP Angola, with the support of our large installed base. Our framework agreement and the CLOV3 contract are the results of several years of collaboration to standardize subsea production equipment and optimize subsea developments,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Subsea 2.0 products use standardized components that are pre-engineered and qualified, which allows the equipment to be rapidly configured according to each project’s specific requirements. This optimizes the engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, thus reducing the time to first oil and/or gas.

The CLOV3 project is in the deep offshore of Block 17, some 150 kilometers off the Angolan coast. This is an extension of the subsea production network and its interconnection to the CLOV FPSO to develop additional production from existing fields, which can reach a peak of 30,000 barrels per day.

The CLOV Phase 3 development project comprises the extension of the subsea infrastructure and five new wells in water depths between 3,600 and 4,600 feet, with a start of production planned for 2024.

TotalEnergies operates Block 17 with a 38 percent stake while Equinor, Exxon, BP, and Sonangol are the partners in the field with 22.16, 19, 15.84, and 5 percent stakes, respectively. Also, Block 17 has four FPSOs in operation – Girassol, Dália, Pazflor, and CLOV.

