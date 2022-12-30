TotalEnergies Staying In Gabon For Another Quarter Century

French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies has signed a new exploitation and production sharing contract with the authorities in Gabon.

TotalEnergies also said that its Gabonese arm signed a deal to extend the Establishment Agreement.

The French major’s subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Gabon, signed an agreement with the government regarding the rearrangement of certain provisions of the Establishment Agreement, the duration of which is extended until 2042.

The two parties also concluded a new exploitation and production sharing contract (CEPP) on the Baudroie-Mérou Marine G5-143 permit for 25 years, until 2047.

“The signing of these agreements confirms our company’s desire to strengthen its partnership with the Gabonese Republic and to pursue the development of its activities in Gabon,” President of TotalEnergies EP Gabon Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue said.

“We remain fully committed as an energy producer in Gabon. We are continuing our investments to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, in particular by recovering associated gas, and are continuing to implement actions to support our production,” he added.

TotalEnergies holds a 58.28 percent stake in TotalEnergies EP Gabon. The government of Gabon holds a 25 percent stake while the remaining 16.72 percent is held by the public.

Last year, TotalEnergies sold the Cap Lopez Terminal and non-operated assets of TotalEnergies EP Gabon to Perenco Oil and Gas. With this deal, which was worth $350 million, TotalEnergies EP Gabon sold its interests in seven mature offshore fields operated by Perenco, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal.

TotalEnergies highlighted that the production of the divested assets stood at 8,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first three quarters of 2021.

TotalEnergies has been operating in Gabon for more than 90 years and is a major player in the country’s upstream and downstream businesses. The company also leads environmental and community outreach initiatives in the country to promote infrastructure, health and medical research, education and training, agriculture, and local economic development.

