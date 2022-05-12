TotalEnergies Starts Work On First Offshore Wind Farm Off France
French energy major TotalEnergies has started construction of the Eolmed project, operated by Qair and in which TotalEnergies has a 20 percent stake.
This 30 MW project is located some 12 miles off the coast of Gruissan and Port la Nouvelle. The start of production is expected by 2024.
The wind farm will consist of three 10 MW wind turbines mounted on steel floats and connected to the French Electricity Transmission Network by an underwater cable.
According to Total, the project meets the objectives of the partners to ensure its good environmental integration and to promote the know-how of the Occitanie Region thanks to the involvement of all the stakeholders.
Eolmed is part of the Occitanie Region's strategy to relocate industrial production – the consortium has chosen a joint venture formed by Matière and Ponticelli to produce the floats in Bagnac-sur-Célé and Port-la-Nouvelle. This joint venture will benefit from the port's new infrastructure and will mobilize more than 600,000 man-hours of work across Occitania.
This project is part of TotalEnergies’ strategy to develop floating wind energy, which allows access to deeper sites, further from the coast, and to take advantage of greater wind resources. The company is developing this technology in France and abroad through several projects at different stages of development:
In France, in addition to the Eolmed project in the Mediterranean Sea, TotalEnergies is participating in a tender in Brittany to develop a floating wind farm with Green Investment Group and Qair.
In South Korea, TotalEnergies is developing a portfolio of over 2 GW of floating offshore wind with Green Investment Group. As for the UK, the company is developing the 96 MW Erebus project in the Celtic Sea with its partner Simply Blue Energy,
In the U.S., the French company launched the TotalEnergies SBE U.S. joint venture with Simply Blue Group to contribute to the growth of floating wind in the country.
“We are proud to contribute through Eolmed to France’s development in floating offshore wind, a very promising segment in which TotalEnergies notably brings its extensive experience in offshore projects. Together with our partners, we will mobilize our know-how and our best resources to meet the technological and industrial challenges of this project, which meets the dual objective of developing local content while providing renewable energy,” said Olivier Terneaud, VP Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- Dryad Highlights Trouble in Black Sea
- Shell Sells Russian Retail And Lubricants Business To Lukoil
- TotalEnergies, Duke Winners Of U.S. Offshore Wind Energy Auction
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- BP And Equinor Awarded Carbon Capture Licenses
- Trudeau Pipeline Gets Government Backed $7.7B Loan
- Environmentalists Go To Court To Overturn Bay Du Nord Approval
- USA EIA Raises Brent Oil Price Forecast
- TotalEnergies Starts Work On First Offshore Wind Farm Off France
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- U.S. Shale Cash Flow About to Wipe Out A Decade Worth Of Losses
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
- U.K. To Get Surge Of Tax Payments From Shell And BP
- Schlumberger Releases Industry First Women and Pay Report
- Equinor Dishes Out Over $2 Billion In Contracts
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge