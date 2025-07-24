TotalEnergies Starts Production at Begonia, CLOV Phase III offshore Angola

TotalEnergies unlocked new production of 60,000 bpd gross in the Central African country.

TotalEnergies SE said Wednesday it has unlocked new production of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) gross in Angola with the start-up of Begonia and CLOV Phase III.

Begonia, 150 kilometers (93.21 miles) off the coast of the Central African country, has a capacity of 30,000 bpd. The project consists of five wells tied back to the Pazflor floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The first inter-block development in Angola, Begonia straddles blocks 17 and 17/06, both operated by the French energy giant. TotalEnergies owns a 38 percent stake in block 17 and 30 percent in 17/06.

Block 17’s CLOV Phase III, 140 kilometers off the coast, also has a production capacity of 30,000 bpd. It consists of four wells tied back to the CLOV FPSO.

In block 17, TotalEnergies’ partners are Norway’s majority state-owned Equinor ASA (22.16 percent), Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. (19 percent), BP PLC-Eni SpA joint venture Azule Energy (15.84 percent) and state-owned Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola EP (five percent).

In block 17/06, the co-venturers are Sonangol (30 percent), SSI (27.5 percent), ETU Energias (7.5 percent) and Falcon Oil (five percent).

The two projects “will help Angola maintain its production levels above one million bpd”, said Paulino Jeronimo, chair of the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels.

TotalEnergies president for exploration and production Nicolas Terraz said, “With Begonia and CLOV Phase III, we are leveraging available production capacity in existing FPSOs of Block 17 (Pazflor and CLOV) while reducing costs and emissions”.

Besides CLOV and Pazflor, block 17 also produces through FPSOs Dalia and Girassol. TotalEnergies said last year several infill drilling projects were being carried out. An exploration well, Dalia‑6, was also drilled 2024.

Elsewhere in Angola, TotalEnergies and its partners approved the Kaminho project in block 20/11 last year. The first large deepwater development in the Kwanza basin, Kaminho is planned to have a capacity of 70,000 bpd through the Cameia and Golfinho fields. Start-up is targeted 2028. TotalEnergies operates block 20/11 with a 40 percent stake.

In Block 32, TotalEnergies, with a 30 percent operating ownership, said 2024 it would continue drilling development wells through the third quarter of 2025 including three infill wells of Kari Phase 1. It said it was assessing potential additional developments in discoveries in the central and northern areas of the block. Block 32 is already in production through FPSOs Kaombo Norte and Kaombo Sul.

In 2023, Block 0, where TotalEnergies holds a 10 percent interest, secured a license extension until 2045.

TotalEnergies says it accounts for over 45 percent of Angola’s oil production through its operated deepwater assets.

