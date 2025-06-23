TotalEnergies Signs Feedstock Deal for Biorefineries

Quatra will supply TotalEnergies' biorefineries with 60,000 tons of European used cooking oil per year over the next 15 years.

TotalEnergies SE has signed a supply deal with Quatra. The European specialist in the collection and recycling of used cooking oil will supply TotalEnergies’ biorefineries with 60,000 tons of European used cooking oil per year over the next 15 years.

TotalEnergies said in a media release that this deal secures feedstock for biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

“I am delighted with this strategic agreement with Quatra that contributes to our aim to secure the feedstock we need to produce biofuels in our biorefineries. The development of biofuels is one of our company’s strategic goals. By directly reducing the carbon intensity of the energy products used by our customers, we are actively working with them as part of our net zero approach, together with society”, Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President for Renewable Fuels & Chemicals at TotalEnergies, said.

Under the agreement, Quatra will collect used cooking oil from restaurants across France and Europe. It will be filtered at Quatra sites and sent to TotalEnergies’ biorefineries for road biofuels and SAF production. TotalEnergies has converted its La Mede and Grandpuits refineries into biorefineries.

TotalEnergies launched the La Mede biorefinery in 2019. The facility with an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons of biofuel is the only HVO biodiesel production facility in France, according to the company.

Grandpuits is being converted into a zero-crude complex and includes a 230,000 tons-a-year SAF biorefinery. Commissioning is planned for 2026. TotalEnergies said it has partnered with SARIA, the European leader in the collection and reuse of organic waste in the form of sustainable products, which will supply most of the site’s feedstock.

“At Quatra, we believe in long-term partnerships with leading industrial groups that combine logistics, environmental responsibility, and financial viability. The deal between Quatra France and TotalEnergies is an excellent example of that. By supplying locally collected used cooking oil, we are contributing to a sustainable value chain. That allows us to focus on our core business, which is the efficient collection of used cooking oil across France, allowing TotalEnergies to turn that valuable resource into biofuel”, Pol Van Pollaert, Co-CEO of Quatra, said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com