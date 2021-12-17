TotalEnergies, Shell Win Rights to Brazil Offshore Finds
TotalEnergies SE, Petronas and Qatar Petroleum will join Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant at the key Sepia field, marking the latest expansion in Latin America’s largest crude producer.
The consortium won the rights to help expand Sepia by offering 37.43% in so-called profit oil to the government on Friday. Petrobras already operates the field and exercised its rights to a 30% stake. Separately, rights to the Atapu field were awarded to TotalEnergies, Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Sweeter terms and higher oil prices have enhanced the appeal of Brazil’s offshore oil trove which includes some of the world’s largest oil discoveries this century. TotalEnergies was a winning bidder even as it pursues ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions and invest heavily in cleaner energy sources in coming decades.
As recently as November 2019, Sepia and Atapu failed to attract bidders in what was possibly the world’s priciest oil auction, with signing bonuses alone totaling $9 billion. The prospects are part of an area estimated to hold as much as 15 billion barrels of recoverable crude, according to a study by Houston-based consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates. That also includes Petrobras’s Buzios and Itapu fields.
Petrobras already produces oil in the area, eliminating most exploration risks. The company’s partner in a block that borders on Sepia is Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS. Galp, Total, and Shell are its partners in a block that borders on Atapu. The pre-salt region has driven Brazil’s growth in recent years.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Covid Continues to Impact Petrofac E&C Division
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- Shelf Drilling Rig Gets More Work With Eni In Adriatic
- Omicron Continues to Drive Near Term Volatility
- Guyana Offshore Well Drilling Costs Rise
- Cheap Shale Gas Boosts Refining Profits for USA Sour Crudes
- TotalEnergies, Shell Win Rights to Brazil Offshore Finds
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
- Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Namibia Drilling Heating Up With Two Wells In Two Weeks
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work